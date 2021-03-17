Time for chili: Create a flavorful creation with assorted ingredients

Chili is one of those comfort foods that is best enjoyed on a crisp, cool day. In a normal non-pandemic year, there would have been chili cook-offs happening in area venues or friendly competitions at Sunday football parties allowing us to sample and get inspiration. But, this year we were on our own as gathering in mass to consume the meat and bean concoction was not recommended.
However, this time of pandemic has also provided more opportunity for individuals to get in the kitchen and experiment and improve. If you’re looking for a new chili recipe to kick it up a notch in the kitchen, there are many creations that are sure to warm you up as we inch closer to spring.
“I believe that chili has always been a comforting meal. It’s hearty and can be spicy if you choose. It’s just the right thing to warm you up on a cold day. Chilly weather is chili weather,” said Gabriel Rosado, executive chef at Hartsfield Village in Munster.
“One way to elevate your chili is to think outside of the box or bowl by utilizing different ingredients, such as seasoning, spices and other ingredients that are unique and innovative, i.e sauerkraut, beer, mustard, tomatillos, hominy, coffee, chocolate, a variety of cheeses and something crunchy for garnish, like tortilla chips, fried sauerkraut, corn nuts, onion straws, fried jalapeños, croutons and more.”
Rosado shared a recipe for a non-traditional chili that is a German-style with bratwurst and bacon. Changing up the meat in your chili or playing with the seasonings can give your chili a drastically different flavor, increase or decrease the heat and impress those who taste it.
“Some alternate meats that you can substitute in place of ground beef are chorizo, pulled pork, brisket, turkey, diced steak, ground bison, flavored sausage, chicken, venison and just about any meat you like to eat,” said Rosado. “When it comes to seasoning I like using spices such as jalapeno powder, ancho chili powder, cumin, chipotle in adobo, cinnamon, coriander, allspice and different chili peppers. It all really depends on the flavor profile you are looking for.”
In his 22 years in the fire service, Calumet City Firefighter Mike Ball has perfected his chili recipe, making it frequently for co-workers at his firehouse. “I love making this chili because I can start it early and get all the high-maintenance stuff out of the way, so all I have to do is tinker with it. The recipe is really open for additions and sometimes I add other spices like curry or cinnamon in small amounts just to give it a different tasting note. I don't use a lot, but just enough to make people wonder what it is,” said Ball. “It’s also easy to adapt for more or less people. This recipe will feed 10 to 12 people - or seven firefighters.”
When it comes to chili, garnish is also important. Both Rosado and Ball suggest something with crunch to add to the top when it’s served. Ball’s recipe calls for broken Doritos. “About the Doritos, you just have to trust me on this. It's kind of a game changer. Serve the chili topped with Doritos, diced onions, shredded cheese - I like Monterey Jack - and sour cream,” said Ball. “You can also heat it up with some fresh diced chilis. I use a mix of serrano and habanero, but you use whatever you like."
German Style Chili Recipe
A 2 pound - bratwurst (without casing)
1/2 pound - smoked bacon, finely diced
1 large Spanish onion, small diced
1 green bell pepper, small diced
1 red bell pepper, small diced
6 garlic cloves, minced
4 cups sauerkraut (reserve 1 cup for garnish)
1/2 cup whole grain mustard
2 - 15 ounce cans great Northern beans
2 – 15 ounce cans petite diced tomatoes
1 – 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 – 12 ounce bottle Oktoberfest style beer
1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
1/4 cup mild chili powder
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 cup flour (coating for sauerkraut)
DIRECTIONS: Place bratwurst into large skillet, cook until browned and no longer raw, approximately 10-12 minutes. Drain grease from the meat.
Render bacon in 6 quart pot, remove bacon bits from the pot while keeping bacon fat in the pot. Add onions, peppers and garlic and sauté until translucent.
Place bratwurst into the pot with the vegetables. Add 3 cups sauerkraut, beans, diced tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, beer and all seasoning.
Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer. Stir occasionally to prevent any sticking or burning at the bottom of the pot. Simmer for about 3-4 hours. Squeeze excess water from sauerkraut.
Dredge remaining sauerkraut in flour and fry until golden brown, garnish chili with fried sauerkraut and crispy bacon
Source: Gabriel Rosado, Executive Chef at Hartsfield Village
Firehouse Chili
3 pounds beef roast, I prefer bottom round
3 pounds lean ground beef
Vegetable oil
2 28-ounce cans petite diced tomatoes
2 large yellow onions
6 cloves of garlic
6 tablespoons chili powder
Cumin
Coriander
3 tablespoons better than bullion beef
2 large poblano peppers
6 dried ancho chiles
6 dried New Mexico chiles
Beans are optional
For serving:
Coarsely broken Original Doritos
Sour cream
Diced onion
Shredded cheese
Fresh diced hot peppers
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 5 hrs
Cut the roast in bite size cubes, Pour 2 tablespoons of oil in a pot and heat until it starts to shimmer. Brown the cubed meat until it's golden brown and delicious, You may need to work in batches. Next brown the ground beef in the same pan. Drain most of the fat, leaving enough to saute the onions.
Dice one large onion and cook until they are translucent. Dice the garlic very fine and add to the onions, cook for about 2 minutes then add all the beef back to the pot. Add the tomatoes to the pot and give it a stir.
Time to season. This is important, whenever I make chili I always buy a fresh jar of chili powder. Don't use that old one in the back of the cupboard because it has lost too much flavor. Add 3 heaping tablesppons of chili powder, and 1 tablespoon of cumin and coriander. Now add 4 cups of water and the bullion, stir it all up. Set the heat to low and start the simmer.
Take your poblanos and roast them right on the open burner of your stove until the skin is black and blistered, put them in a covered bowl until they cool. Once cooled, remove the skins, stem and seeds, dice them up and add them to the pot. Take the dried chilis and remove the stems and seeds, lightly toast them in a hot cast iron pan until just fragrant and they get a bit soft. Keep them moving in the pan so they don't burn. Put them in a heat proof bowl and pour enough boiling water to cover the chiles. Make sure all the chiles are submerged. I use a plate to hold them down.
After about an hour of soaking, take one cup of the soaking water and all the chiles and put them in a blender and blend until you have a fine puree. I like to pour this puree through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl. Add about half the puree to a pot and keep simmering. About an hour before it's ready, taste it and add more of the dry spices, especially the chili powder, as well as more of the puree. Throughout the process don't be afraid to add water or any other additions you think would be good. In the last half hour if it seems too watery for your liking turn the heat up and reduce the amount of liquid to the consistency you like. Give it a final taste and get ready to serve.
Source: Mike Ball, Calumet City Fire Department
White Turkey Chili
1 package Lean Ground Turkey
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon flour
2 teaspoons chili powder
2, 15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1, 4-ounce can mild diced green chiles, drained
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
Tortilla chips or corn tortillas (optional)
Sour cream (optional)
DIRECTIONS: In large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add turkey; cook to 165°F using a meat thermometer, stirring occasionally to break up turkey.
Add onion, flour and chili powder; cook about 5 minutes. Add beans, chicken broth and chiles; bring to a simmer and cook, covered, about 30 minutes.
Stir in cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips or warm corn tortillas and sour cream.
From Honeysuckle White