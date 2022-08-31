"My partner's play is, let us say, deliberate," a reader writes. "Sitting across from him is like going to a Wagner opera that starts at 6:00, and three hours later you look at your watch, and it's 6:30."

My reader says his partner was declarer at today's four hearts. He ruffed the second spade, drew trumps (leaving him with none) and led the queen of diamonds.

"When West played low," my reader says, "my partner disappeared into the mother of all huddles. Finally, he let the queen ride. East won and led his last spade, and West took three spades. Down two."

Fast losers

I wouldn't begrudge an opponent time to think at a tough contract, but a minute of thought at the outset may be better than 15 later. South had only two losers: a spade and maybe a diamond. Hence he could pitch a diamond at Trick Two instead of ruffing.

South ruffs the third spade, draws trumps and loses the diamond finesse, but then East has no more spades. South can win any return and take his 10 tricks.

Daily question

You hold: S 8 7 5 2 H K Q D A J 9 6 C K J 8. Your partner opens one spade, you respond 2NT (an artificial forcing raise) and he bids three clubs. The opponents pass. What do you say?

ANSWER: After your conventional spade raise, partner's three clubs shows a singleton club. The idea is to let you judge whether you have fitting honors. Since your K-J of clubs are "wasted" opposite his singleton and your trump support is poor, sign off at four spades.