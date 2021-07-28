TIMES EDITORIAL: Biles slander is vile

When U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew this week from the team finals at the Tokyo Olympics it sent shockwaves throughout the sports world and beyond.
She cited her need to focus on her mental health as the reason for dropping out of competition.
This led to a slew of hot takes from pundits and talking heads that were predictably bad.
Jesse Kelly, a talk show host with nearly 300,000 Twitter followers, tweeted the following dreck after the Biles news broke:
"We used to be a culture run by men. We are now a culture entirely run by women, which is why we used to celebrate competition and success and now we celebrate vomiting your emotions all over the place at every turn."
Matt Walsh, another talk show host of some note with nearly 600,000 Twitter followers, spewed:
"We now have decorated Olympic athletes quitting in the middle of the competition because they're sad. What an absolute embarrassment. But in some ways an appropriate representation of a country that has gone soft."
Biles was in and out of foster care as a child. She, like all world-class gymnasts, trained as a full-time job since she was a kid. She also went to school on top of that.
She went on to become this country's most decorated gymnast of all time.
She's endured countless injuries in pursuit of gold medals for this country.
She was one of many sexually assaulted by former U.S. Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.
She's endured all of this and is just 24 years old.
The word "soft" has no business being associated with Simone Biles.
We don't know the struggles she's having. And to expect her to just shut up and deal with it for our pleasure and entertainment is gross.
What's even more grotesque is to use her as some sort of scapegoat to push a political or social agenda.
Her struggles shouldn't be minimized, and they shouldn't be conflated with other issues as well.
Biles pulling out of the Olympics doesn't speak to some greater cancer in this country.
If anything, perhaps Biles can help shed a light on mental health. Many struggle with anxiety and depression. But many do so silently for fear of judgment or reprisal.
So they turn to drugs or abuse alcohol. Or they feel so trapped and alone they think the world would be better off without them.
It's because so many people think like Kelly and Walsh who have reductive views on mental health.
Depression isn't just being bummed out or sad. Anxiety isn't just "nerves" or having "the yips."
Dealing with mental health issues isn't weakness. In fact, it's quite the opposite. To admit your struggles takes tremendous courage.
To be the "strong, silent type" so many pine for is dangerous and shouldn't be valued in our society.
For many this is life or death. Mental health is health. Bottom line.
And Simone Biles has her health in mind. And she wasn't willing to risk it for our entertainment knowing she'd face backlash.
That's brave.