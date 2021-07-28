TIMES EDITORIAL: Biles slander is vile

She went on to become this country's most decorated gymnast of all time.

She's endured countless injuries in pursuit of gold medals for this country.

She was one of many sexually assaulted by former U.S. Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

She's endured all of this and is just 24 years old.

The word "soft" has no business being associated with Simone Biles.

We don't know the struggles she's having. And to expect her to just shut up and deal with it for our pleasure and entertainment is gross.

What's even more grotesque is to use her as some sort of scapegoat to push a political or social agenda.

Her struggles shouldn't be minimized, and they shouldn't be conflated with other issues as well.

Biles pulling out of the Olympics doesn't speak to some greater cancer in this country.

If anything, perhaps Biles can help shed a light on mental health. Many struggle with anxiety and depression. But many do so silently for fear of judgment or reprisal.