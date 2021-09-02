TIMES EDITORIAL: Frontline health care workers deserve our thanks

As we celebrate the unofficial end of summer with Labor Day, let us take a moment to acknowledge the hard work and sacrifice of those on the front lines in our hospitals, clinics, long-term and urgent care facilities.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all to varying degrees. At this point we likely all know someone who has become ill with the virus or unfortunately succumbed to it.
We are now in a fourth wave of this pandemic. And through each wave, doctors, nurses, techs and various support staff have showed up day in and day out at Region health care facilities and beyond.
Each day and night they are greeted with packed waiting rooms, emergency rooms with no beds and what must seem like an endless stream of sickness, death and despair.
That's without having to do deal with fringe folks who attack them with claims that the virus is a hoax and the vaccine is a way to monitor people.
There are no easy days on the front line of a pandemic. There's no "phoning it in."
The unrelenting stress on those workers and their families must feel like too much to bear.
Put yourself in their well-worn shoes for just a moment. Every day for nearly a year and a half it's just case after case of COVID-19.
And that's not to mention all the other people who find themselves at a doctors' offices, ERs or urgent care facilities.
Heart attacks, cancer, broken bones and other illnesses don't take a holiday during a pandemic.
Yet those men and women who swore to provide care to the sick and ailing fight through.
We in this country pride ourselves on our work ethic. And that work ethic is shown in all fields.
But sometimes it feels like we take our health care in this country for granted.
It's an imperfect system that is currently being taxed beyond capacity.
Health care workers are doing their best to work within that imperfect system to provide care. Sometimes that care comes at the cost of their physical and mental health.
These are scary and uncertain times. And we'll likely have to deal with myriad downstream issues caused by this pandemic.
But we as a country pride ourselves on our ability to persevere and come out stronger than before.
That is evidenced by our great health care workers. They are weathering an unspeakable storm but are proving more than capable of meeting the mighty challenge in front of them.
So as many of us take a breather this long holiday weekend, let's set aside a quiet moment or two of reflection for those on the front lines.
There aren't enough ways to properly say thank you, but you all are appreciated.