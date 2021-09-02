TIMES EDITORIAL: Frontline health care workers deserve our thanks

As we celebrate the unofficial end of summer with Labor Day, let us take a moment to acknowledge the hard work and sacrifice of those on the front lines in our hospitals, clinics, long-term and urgent care facilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all to varying degrees. At this point we likely all know someone who has become ill with the virus or unfortunately succumbed to it.

We are now in a fourth wave of this pandemic. And through each wave, doctors, nurses, techs and various support staff have showed up day in and day out at Region health care facilities and beyond.

Each day and night they are greeted with packed waiting rooms, emergency rooms with no beds and what must seem like an endless stream of sickness, death and despair.

That's without having to do deal with fringe folks who attack them with claims that the virus is a hoax and the vaccine is a way to monitor people.

There are no easy days on the front line of a pandemic. There's no "phoning it in."

The unrelenting stress on those workers and their families must feel like too much to bear.