TIMES EDITORIAL: Merrillville diversity training right way to go

It's always good to know what you don't know.
A story in Sunday's Times laid out a recent five-week diversity training Merrillville town department heads and elected officials undertook.
The article noted that Councilman Jeff Minchuk said it was “awesome” participating in the five-week session, and that he also has received a better understanding of others because of the training.
Minchuk drew criticism earlier this year after photos surfaced in February of him in blackface at a Halloween party nearly 20 years ago. Minchuk apologized numerous times for the photos.
Minchuk wasn't the reason for the recent diversity training, according to town officials. But it’s encouraging to hear Minchuk and others are willing to be teachable and embrace diversity.
Blind spots and biases exist in all corners of society.
Even the most well-intentioned may lack awareness or empathy for something they don't understand or simply don't know.
The Merrillville training program was led by Danny Lackey, executive director of student support services for the Merrillville Community School Corp.
It's also encouraging to see that sort of cooperation among various levels of government.
People who make up the public and private sectors must be willing to admit what they don’t know or understand about others — and then look for solutions.
Through the training, Merrillville Council President Rick Bella said he grew by learning more about his colleagues’ backgrounds, including their beliefs and values.
That growth is something everyone should strive for.
Empathy and understanding can go a long way to building better diversity.
It's also just good business. Diversity in opinions, voices, cultures and life experiences make for better local government, education, police forces and businesses.
Training will continue through the summer until all town employees go through the program.
We hope to see such training continue across the Region.
The Region is a diverse place. The better we can become at overcoming prejudices, active or dormant, the sooner we can make real progress.
5 stories to know from the weekend
Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.
The Porter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it opened a missing persons investigation for a 22-year-old mother and her 4-year-old daughter from Valparaiso.
"Virtual learning will not be an option for families next year," Superintendent Michele Riise said." Our administrators, teachers and staff agree that students work best when our students are in the classroom."
The storied halls of Hammond High School were brought to life once more as hundreds gathered Saturday to bid the historic building farewell.
Authorities from at least 15 agencies from across Northwest Indiana and civilian volunteers are continuing their search for missing 12-year-old Kyrin Carter in south Hammond Sunday.
"It's devastating," Sister Maria Perez said. "But thank God all of the children are completely safe."