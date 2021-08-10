TIMES EDITORIAL: United Way merger good for the Region

The boards of directors of the Lake County and Porter County organizations met jointly Wednesday to finalize the merger agreement.

But it's taken months of work and will take months more. The leadership and staff of the local United Way organizations deserve a tremendous amount of credit for not only making the merger happen but doing it in a way where teamwork and communication was paramount.

United Way of Northwest Indiana will serve Lake, Porter, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties once the merger is officially complete. The target closing date for that is Oct. 1.

The "one region outlook" laid out by United Way will help better match people with programs.

David Nicole, interim leader at Lake Area United Way, said “This is a merger of two amazing organizations,” he said. “This is a no-brainer.”

We couldn't agree more.

“We’re not bumping into each other and stepping on toes,” United Way of Porter County President and CEO Kim Olesker said. “I think it’s a natural and a great accomplishment."

That kind of teamwork should be lauded and this outcome can be used as a template for not only nonprofits but other firms going forward.