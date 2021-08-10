TIMES EDITORIAL: United Way merger good for the Region

Sunday night's announcement that The United Ways in Lake and Porter County are merging should be celebrated as a move that will improve the lives of Northwest Indiana residents.
That was exactly the impetus behind this move.
In a meeting with The Times' editorial board last week, the leaders of both groups made their vision and plans crystal clear.
It was perhaps Jeff Strack who made the most salient sales pitch for the move in that meeting.
"We want to make Northwest Indiana a better place to live. We want to help people achieve their full potential in life."
Strack, president and CEO of Strack & Van Til, is chairman-elect of the United Way of Northwest Indiana.
There will be three columns from the United Way that will appear on this opinion page this week. The first appears today alongside this editorial.
They will all do a great job explaining the move and helping people see what the future holds for United Way in the Region.
County lines are important in government, but for organizations like United Way, taking a Regionwide approach makes more sense.
Porter County residents work in Lake County and vice versa.
The boards of directors of the Lake County and Porter County organizations met jointly Wednesday to finalize the merger agreement.
But it's taken months of work and will take months more. The leadership and staff of the local United Way organizations deserve a tremendous amount of credit for not only making the merger happen but doing it in a way where teamwork and communication was paramount.
United Way of Northwest Indiana will serve Lake, Porter, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties once the merger is officially complete. The target closing date for that is Oct. 1.
The "one region outlook" laid out by United Way will help better match people with programs.
David Nicole, interim leader at Lake Area United Way, said “This is a merger of two amazing organizations,” he said. “This is a no-brainer.”
We couldn't agree more.
“We’re not bumping into each other and stepping on toes,” United Way of Porter County President and CEO Kim Olesker said. “I think it’s a natural and a great accomplishment."
That kind of teamwork should be lauded and this outcome can be used as a template for not only nonprofits but other firms going forward.
One of Lake Area United Way's initiatives, the Level Up program, helps struggling, working families gain access to job training, financial education, assistance with child care and other assistance overcoming obstacles preventing them from moving into better paying jobs and becoming more financially secure.
As was reported in The Times on Monday, the first graduates of that program were honored at Sunday’s event.
The work and the programs United Way offers in the Region could fill up pages upon pages in The Times. The Level Up initiative is just one of many that serves an important function in this community.
We can't wait to see what else United Way has in store to benefit this Region and make it better and stronger.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Schoop's, Shark's and Aldo close in Southlake Mall; Segway course and Harry Potter attraction come to mall
Closed
Closed
Closed
Open
Coming soon
Open
Coming soon
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed