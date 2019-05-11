CHICAGO — The Times won two awards Friday night at the Chicago Headline Club’s Peter J. Lisagor awards ceremony.
Giles Bruce won first place for science, health and environmental reporting for his coverage of unintentional victims of the opioid crisis.
Joseph Pete won first for best deadline reporting for his coverage of a fatal apartment fire in Gary.
Finalists included:
Lauren Cross, best deadline reporting, for her story on a teacher’s aide fired after police said they founds hundreds of sexually explicit photos of boys in his home; best investigative reporting, for a contractor in the Sidewalk 6 corruption case landing contracts with East Chicago; best science, health or environmental reporting, for HUD’s failure to remove contamination for housing projects in East Chicago, and best photo for Black Lives Matter.
Bruce, best political and government reporting, for the difficulties in prosecuting drug dealers.
Marc Chase, best editorial writing.