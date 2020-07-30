Today in History

Five years ago: The Associated Press released the results of a five-month independent study it had commissioned which found that athletes competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro would be swimming and boating in waters so rife with sewage bacteria and viruses, they faced the risk of becoming seriously ill. The Afghan Taliban confirmed the death of longtime leader Mullah Mohammad Omar and appointed his successor, Mullah Akhtar Mansoor.

One year ago: At a debate in Detroit, the “Medicare for All” proposal from the leading Democratic progressive candidates came under fire from moderates who warned that “wish list economics” would hurt the party’s chances for winning the White House in 2020. President Donald Trump marked the 400th anniversary of American democracy at an event in Jamestown, Virginia; it was boycotted by Black Virginia lawmakers angered by Trump’s continued disparagement of veteran Black congressman Elijah Cummings.

Today’s Birthdays: Blues musician Buddy Guy is 84. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 81. Singer Paul Anka is 79. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 75. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 73. Actor William Atherton is 73. Actor Jean Reno is 72. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 72. Actor Frank Stallone is 70. Actor Ken Olin is 66. Actress Delta Burke is 64. Law professor Anita Hill is 64. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 62. Country singer Neal McCoy is 62. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 59. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 57. Bluegrass musician Danny Roberts (The Grascals) is 57. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 56. Movie director Christopher Nolan is 50. Actor Tom Green is 49. Rock musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) is 49. Actress Christine Taylor is 49. Actor-comedian Dean Edwards is 47. Actress Hilary Swank is 46. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 43. Actress Jaime Pressly is 43. Alt-country singer-musician Seth Avett is 40. Actress April Bowlby is 40. Soccer player Hope Solo is 39. Actress Yvonne Strahovski is 38. Actor Martin Starr is 38. Actress Gina Rodriguez is 36. Actor Nico Tortorella is 32. Actress Joey King is 21.

