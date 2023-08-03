Today's highlight

On Aug. 3, 2019, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, leaving 22 people dead; prosecutors said Patrick Crusius targeted Mexicans in hopes of scaring Latinos into leaving the U.S., and that he had outlined the plot in a screed published online shortly before the attack. (a man who was wounded in the shooting died in April 2020 after months in the hospital, raising the death toll to 23.)

On this date

In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Palos, Spain, on a voyage that took him to the present-day Americas.

In 1916, Irish-born British diplomat roger Casement, a strong advocate of independence for Ireland, was hanged for treason.

In 1936, Jesse Owens of the united states won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.

In 1949, the National Basketball association was formed as a merger of the Basketball association of America and the National Basketball League.

In 1966, comedian Lenny Bruce, whose raunchy brand of satire and dark humor landed him in trouble with the law, was found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 40.

In 1972, the U.S. senate ratified the anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the united states and the soviet union.

In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired, which they were.

In 1994, Arkansas carried out the nation's first triple execution in 32 years. Stephen g. Breyer was sworn in as the supreme Court's newest justice in a private ceremony at Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist's Vermont summer home.

In 2014, Israel withdrew most of its ground troops from the Gaza strip in an apparent winding down of a nearly monthlong operation against Hamas that had left more than 1,800 Palestinians and more than 60 Israelis dead.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama's trade representative, Michael Froman, vetoed a yet-to-be-enacted ban on imports of Chinese-made apple iPads and iPhones, overruling the U.S. International Trade Commission and dealing a setback to rival south Korean electronics company Samsung. Zimbabwe's electoral panel declared that longtime President Robert Mugabe had won re-election by a landslide.