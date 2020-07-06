Today in history

In 1988, 167 North Sea oil workers were killed when explosions and fires destroyed a drilling platform. Medical waste and other debris began washing up on New York City-area seashores, forcing the closing of several popular beaches.

In 1997, the rover Sojourner rolled down a ramp from the Mars Pathfinder lander onto the Martian landscape to begin inspecting the soil and rocks of the red planet.

In 2004, Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry chose former rival John Edwards to be his running mate.

Ten years ago: Queen Elizabeth II addressed the United Nations for the first time since 1957 during her first New York visit in over 30 years; she then laid a wreath at ground zero.

Five years ago: The Associated Press obtained documents in which Bill Cosby admitted in 2005 that he'd secured quaaludes with the intent of giving them to young women he wanted to have sex with and that he gave the sedative to at least one woman and other people; Cosby's lawyers insisted that two of the accusers knew they were taking quaaludes from the comedian, according to the unsealed documents.

One year ago: Brazilian singer, guitarist and songwriter Joao Gilberto, considered one of the fathers of bossa nova music, died at the age of 88.

Today's Birthdays: The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 85. Actor Ned Beatty is 83. Singer Gene Chandler is 80. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 80. Actor Burt Ward is 75. Former President George W. Bush is 74. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 74. Actor Fred Dryer is 74. Actress Shelley Hack is 73. Actress Nathalie Baye is 72. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 69. Rock musician John Bazz (The Blasters) is 68. Actor Grant Goodeve is 68. Country singer Nanci Griffith is 67. Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 66. Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 63. Rock musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 52. Rapper Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) is 50. Rapper 50 Cent is 45. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 41. Rock musician Chris "Woody" Wood (Bastille) is 35. Rock singer Kate Nash is 33. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 30. Baseball star Manny Machado is 28. NBA star Zion Williamson is 20.

