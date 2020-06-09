Today in history

In 2008, retail gas prices rose above $4 per gallon.

Ten years ago: The U.S. and its allies scored a long-sought victory by pushing through new U.N. sanctions over Iran's nuclear program, punishments Tehran dismissed as "annoying flies." The Chicago Blackhawks won their first Stanley Cup in 49 years, as Patrick Kane's overtime goal delivered a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6.

Five years ago: Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert pleaded not guilty in Chicago to charges that he had violated banking rules and lied to the FBI about promising to pay $3.5 million in hush money to conceal misconduct from his days as a high school teacher. (Hastert later pleaded guilty to violating banking law in a case that revealed accusations of sexual abuse, and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.) President Barack Obama, addressing the annual Catholic Health Association Conference in Washington, declared his health care law a firmly established "reality" of American life.