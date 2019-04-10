Today is Wednesday, April 10, the 100th day of 2019. There are 265 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 10, 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, a day after surrendering the Army of Northern Virginia at Appomattox Court House, said farewell to his men, praising them for their "unsurpassed courage and fortitude."
On this date:
In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was incorporated.
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
In 1925, the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel "The Great Gatsby" was first published by Scribner's of New York.
In 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.
In 1962, Stuart Sutcliffe, the Beatles' original bass player, died in Hamburg, West Germany, at age 21.
In 1968, "In the Heat of the Night" won best picture of 1967 at the 40th Academy Awards; one of its stars, Rod Steiger, was named best actor while Katharine Hepburn was honored as best actress for "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."
Ten years ago: Police in Tracy, California, arrested Sunday school teacher Melissa Huckaby in connection with the death of 8-year-old Sandra Cantu, whose body had been found in a suitcase.
Five years ago: A bus carrying 44 students from Southern California for a free tour of Humboldt State University on the state's far north coast collided with a FedEx tractor-trailer near Orland; five students and three adult chaperones died, along with the drivers.
One year ago: During five hours of questioning from a U.S. Senate panel, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg batted away accusations that he had failed to protect the personal information of millions of Americans from Russians intent on upsetting the U.S. election, though he conceded that Facebook needed to work harder to make sure the tools it creates are used in "good and healthy" ways.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Max von Sydow is 90. Actress Liz Sheridan is 90. Football Hall of Famer John Madden is 83. Reggae artist Bunny Wailer is 72. Actor Steven Seagal is 67. Actor Peter MacNicol is 65. Actress Olivia Brown is 62. Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 62. Singer-producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds is 61. Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 60. Actor Jeb Adams is 58. Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 57. R-and-B singer Kenny Lattimore is 52. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 51. Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 49.
Thought for Today: "Work is something you can count on, a trusted, lifelong friend who never deserts you." — Margaret Bourke-White, American photojournalist (1904-1971).