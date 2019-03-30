Today is Saturday, March 30, the 89th day of 2019. There are 276 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 30, 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward reached agreement with Russia to purchase the territory of Alaska for $7.2 million, a deal ridiculed by critics as "Seward's Folly."
On this date:
In 1923, the Cunard liner RMS Laconia became the first passenger ship to circle the globe as it arrived in New York.
In 1970, Triple Crown winner Secretariat was born at The Meadow near Doswell, Virginia.
In 1975, as the Vietnam War neared its end, Communist forces occupied the city of Da Nang.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John W. Hinckley, Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.
In 1991, Patricia Bowman of Jupiter, Florida, told authorities she'd been raped hours earlier by William Kennedy Smith, the nephew of Sen. Edward Kennedy, at the family's Palm Beach estate. (Smith was acquitted at trial.)
In 2002, Britain's Queen Mother Elizabeth died at Royal Lodge, Windsor, outside London; she was 101 years old.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama asserted unprecedented government control over the auto industry, rejecting turnaround plans from General Motors and Chrysler and raising the prospect of controlled bankruptcy for either ailing auto giant.
Five years ago: Four hours of talks in Paris between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov failed to break a tense East-West deadlock over the crisis in Ukraine.
One year ago: The widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, was acquitted on charges that she had helped plot the attack and had lied to the FBI afterward.
Today's Birthdays: Game show host Peter Marshall is 93. Actor John Astin is 89. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 82. Rock musician Graeme Edge (The Moody Blues) is 78. Rock musician Eric Clapton is 74. Actor Justin Deas is 71. Actor Paul Reiser is 63. Rap artist MC Hammer is 57. Singer Tracy Chapman is 55. Actor Ian Ziering is 55. TV personality Piers Morgan is 54. Actress Donna D'Errico is 51. Singer Celine Dion is 51. TV personality/producer Richard Rawlings is 50. Actor Mark Consuelos is 48. Actress Bahar Soomekh is 44. Actress Jessica Cauffiel is 43. Singer Norah Jones is 40.
Thought for Today: "We do not talk — we bludgeon one another with facts and theories gleaned from cursory readings of newspapers, magazines and digests." — Henry Miller, American author (1891-1980).