Today is Thursday, Aug. 15, the 227th day of 2019. There are 138 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On August 15, 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
On this date:
In 1483, the Sistine Chapel was consecrated by Pope Sixtus IV.
In 1888, T.E. Lawrence, the British soldier who gained fame as "Lawrence of Arabia," was born in Tremadoc, Wales.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces landed in southern France in Operation Dragoon.
In 1947, India became independent after some 200 years of British rule.
In 1965, the Beatles played to a crowd of more than 55,000 at New York's Shea Stadium.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
In 2017, President Donald Trump, who'd faced harsh criticism for initially blaming the deadly weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on "many sides," told reporters that there were "very fine people on both sides" of the confrontation and that groups protesting against the white supremacists were "also very violent."
Ten years ago: U.S. Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., visiting Myanmar, was able to secure the release of John Yettaw, an American imprisoned for swimming to the home of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Five years ago: Texas Gov. Rick Perry was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly abusing the powers of his office by carrying out a threat to veto funding for state prosecutors investigating public corruption.
One year ago: President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of ex-CIA Director John Brennan in an unprecedented act of retribution against a vocal critic; Trump later told The Wall Street Journal that Brennan was among those he held responsible for the Russia investigation.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Abby Dalton is 87. Actress Lori Nelson is 86. Civil rights activist Vernon Jordan is 84. Actress Pat Priest is 83. Musician Pete York (Spencer Davis Group) is 77. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 75. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 73. Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Britain's Princess Anne is 69. Actress Tess Harper is 69. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 62. Actor-comedian Rondell Sheridan is 61. Rock singer-musician Matt Johnson (The The) is 58. Movie director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is 56. Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 55. Country singer Angela Rae (Wild Horses) is 53. Actor Peter Hermann is 52. Actress Debra Messing is 51. Actor Anthony Anderson is 49. Actor Ben Affleck is 47. Singer Mikey Graham (Boyzone) is 47. Actress Natasha Henstridge is 45. Actress Nicole Paggi is 42. Christian rock musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) is 41. Actress Emily Kinney is 35. Figure skater Jennifer Kirk is 35. Latin pop singer Belinda is 30. Actress Courtney Hope is 30. Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 30. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 30. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 29. Rap DJ Smoove da General (Cali Swag District) is 29.
Thought for Today: "Life has taught me to think, but thinking has not taught me how to live." — Alexander Herzen, Russian author (1812-1870).