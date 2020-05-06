Today in History

One year ago: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin notified the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee that the administration would not turn over the president’s tax returns to the House, saying the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.” The co-owner of Maximum Security, disqualified from first place in the Kentucky Derby, said the horse would not run in the Preakness, the middle jewel of the Triple Crown; the announcement came hours before the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denied an appeal of the disqualification. In a Rose Garden ceremony, President Donald Trump awarded golfer Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. CBS News announced that Norah O’Donnell would become anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News” and that Gayle King would get two new morning show co-hosts.