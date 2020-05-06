Today in History

Today is Wednesday, May 6, the 127th day of 2020. There are 239 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 6, 1915, Babe Ruth hit his first major-league home run as a player for the Boston Red Sox.
On this date:
In 1863, the Civil War Battle of Chancellorsville in Virginia ended with a Confederate victory over Union forces.
In 1882, President Chester Alan Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which barred Chinese immigrants from the U.S. for 10 years (Arthur had opposed an earlier version with a 20-year ban).
In 1942, during World War II, some 15,000 American and Filipino troops on Corregidor island surrendered to Japanese forces.
Ten years ago: A computerized sell order triggered a "flash crash" on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrials to a loss of nearly 1,000 points in less than half an hour.
Five years ago: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu completed formation of a new governing coalition.
One year ago: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin notified the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee that the administration would not turn over the president’s tax returns to the House, saying the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.” The co-owner of Maximum Security, disqualified from first place in the Kentucky Derby, said the horse would not run in the Preakness, the middle jewel of the Triple Crown; the announcement came hours before the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denied an appeal of the disqualification. In a Rose Garden ceremony, President Donald Trump awarded golfer Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. CBS News announced that Norah O’Donnell would become anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News” and that Gayle King would get two new morning show co-hosts.
Today's Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 89. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., is 86. Rock singer Bob Seger is 75. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 75. Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 74. Actor Alan Dale is 73. Actor Ben Masters is 73. Actor Richard Cox is 72. Actor Gregg Henry is 68. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 67. TV personality Tom Bergeron is 65. Actress Roma Downey is 60. Rock singer John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) is 60. Actress Julianne Phillips is 60. Actor-director George Clooney is 59. Actor Clay O'Brien is 59. Rock singer-musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) is 56. Actress Leslie Hope is 55. Actress Geneva Carr (TV: "Bull") is 54. Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 53. Rock musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) is 49. Actress Stacey Oristano is 41. Model/TV personality Tiffany Coyne is 38. Actress Adrianne Palicki is 37. Actress Gabourey Sidibe is 37. Actress-comedian Sasheer Zamata is 34. Rapper Meek Mill is 33. Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is 30. Actress-singer Naomi Scott is 27. Actor Noah Galvin is 26.
Thought for Today: "To know your ruling passion, examine your castles in the air." — Richard Whately, English clergyman (1787-1863).
