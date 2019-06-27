Today is Thursday, June 27, the 178th day of 2019. There are 187 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 27, 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black jurist to sit on the nation's highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the contentious nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)
On this date:
In 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Illinois.
In 1846, New York and Boston were linked by telegraph wires.
In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
In 1905, the Industrial Workers of the World was founded in Chicago.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon opened an official visit to the Soviet Union.
In 1990, NASA announced that a flaw in the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope was preventing the instrument from achieving optimum focus.
Ten years ago: Dr. Conrad Murray, the cardiologist who was with Michael Jackson during the pop star's final moments two days earlier, sat down with investigators for the first time to explain his actions.
Five years ago: Over Russian objections, Ukraine's new president, Petro Poroshenko, signed a free-trade agreement binding his country more closely to Western Europe.
One year ago: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose vote often decided cases on abortion, gay rights and other contentious issues, announced his retirement. The Supreme Court ruled that government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining. Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the singing Jackson family, died in Las Vegas at the age of 89.
Today's Birthdays: Business executive Ross Perot is 89. Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 81. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 77. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 70. Actress Julia Duffy is 68. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 60. Actor Brian Drillinger is 59. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 53. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 50. Actor Edward "Grapevine" Fordham Jr. is 49. TV personality Jo Frost is 49. Actor Christian Kane is 47. Actor Tobey Maguire is 44. Rock singer Bernhoft is 43. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 43. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 41. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 37. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 35. Actor Drake Bell is 33. Actress India de Beaufort is 32. Actor Matthew Lewis (Film: "Harry Potter"; TV: "Ripper Street") is 30. Actress Madylin Sweeten is 28. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (TV: "The X Factor") is 23. R&B singer H.E.R. is 22. Actor Chandler Riggs is 20.
Thought for Today: "The main dangers in this life are the people who want to change everything — or nothing." — Viscountess Nancy Astor, American-born British politician (1879-1964).