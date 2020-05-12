Today in history

Five years ago: The House voted 338-88 to end the National Security Agency's bulk collection of Americans' phone records and replace it with a system to search the data held by telephone companies on a case-by-case basis. (The measure was passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Barack Obama.) Prosecutors and defense attorneys made their final appeals to the jury that would decide the fate of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR' tsahr-NEYE'-ehv) as jurors began deliberating whether the Boston Marathon bomber should get life in prison or the death penalty. (The jury voted unanimously for death.)

One year ago: Sending Wall Street into a slide, China announced higher tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s latest penalties on Chinese products; the Dow industrials finished more than 600 points lower. Doris Day, the sunny blond actress and singer who starred in comedic roles opposite Rock Hudson and Cary Grant in the 1950s and 1960s, died at her California home at the age of 97. Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty in the college admissions bribery scheme; she admitted paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT. (Huffman would serve 12 days of a two-week prison sentence.)