Today in history

Five years ago: The parents of Kayla Jean Mueller and U.S. officials confirmed the death of the 26-year-old aid worker who had been held captive by the Islamic State group (IS said Mueller had been killed in a Jordanian airstrike). NBC announced it was suspending Brian Williams as "Nightly News" anchor and managing editor for six months without pay for misleading the public about his experiences covering the Iraq War. Jon Stewart announced he would step down as host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central later in the year.

One year ago: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined the growing group of Democrats jostling for the party's presidential nomination. Female acts took home some of the top prizes including album of the year and best new artist at the Grammys, with Kacey Musgraves' country-pop release "Golden Hour" capturing the top album prize; Childish Gambino made history when "This Is America" became the first rap-based track to win record and song of the year.