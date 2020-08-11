Today in History

In 2017, a federal judge ordered Charlottesville, Virginia, to allow a weekend rally of white nationalists and other extremists to take place at its originally planned location downtown. (Violence erupted at the rally, and a woman was killed when a man plowed his car into a group of counterprotesters.)

In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams, 63, died in Tiburon, California, a suicide.

Ten years ago: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police and FBI agents captured Michael Francis Mara, suspected of being the so-called “Granddad Bandit” who’d held up two dozen banks in 13 states for about two years. (Mara later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.)

Five years ago: Federal authorities charged that an international web of hackers and traders had made $100 million on Wall Street by stealing a look at corporate press releases before they went out and then trading on that information ahead of the pack.

One year ago: A day care center in Erie, Pennsylvania where children could stay overnight was ravaged by a fire that killed five children.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Arlene Dahl is 95. Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 77. Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 77. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 74. Country singer John Conlee is 74. Singer Eric Carmen is 71. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 70. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 67. Singer Joe Jackson is 66. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 63. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 61. Actor Viola Davis is 55. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 55. Actor Duane Martin is 55. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 53. Rhythm-and-blues musician Chris Dave is 52. Actor Anna Gunn is 52. Actor Ashley Jensen is 52. Actor Sophie Okonedo is 52. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 52. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 50. Actor Nigel Harman is 47. Actor Will Friedle is 44. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 41. Actor Merritt Wever is 40. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 37. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 36. Singer J-Boog is 35. Rapper Asher Roth is 35. Actor Alyson Stoner is 27.

