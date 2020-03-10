Today in History

Today is Tuesday, March 10, the 70th day of 2020. There are 296 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 10, 1985, Konstantin U. Chernenko, who was the Soviet Union's leader for 13 months, died at age 73; he was succeeded by Mikhail Gorbachev.
On this date:
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell's assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: "Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you" from the next room of Bell's Boston laboratory.
In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad "conductor" Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.
In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee (on his 41st birthday) to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.)
In 1980, "Scarsdale Diet" author Dr. Herman Tarnower was shot to death at his home in Purchase, New York.
In 2000, Pope John Paul II approved sainthood for Katharine Drexel, a Philadelphia socialite who had taken a vow of poverty and devoted her fortune to helping poor blacks and American Indians.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama denounced waste, inefficiency and downright fraud in the government's health care system as he sought to rally public support for his revamped overhaul plan during a rally in suburban St. Louis.
Five years ago: Breaking her silence in the face of a growing controversy over her use of a private email address and server, Hillary Rodham Clinton conceded that she should have used government email as secretary of state but insisted she had not violated any federal laws or Obama administration rules.
One year ago: A Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the capital, Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board; the crash was similar to one in October in which a 737 Max 8 flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 people on the plane. (
Today's Birthdays: Talk show host Ralph Emery is 87. Bluegrass/country singer-musician Norman Blake is 82. Actor Chuck Norris is 80. Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 80. Actress Katharine Houghton (Film: "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?") is 78. Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 73. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (TV: "Shark Tank") is 71. Actress Aloma Wright is 70. Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 67. Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 65. Actress Shannon Tweed is 63. Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 62. Actress Sharon Stone is 62. Rock musician Gail Greenwood is 60. Magician Lance Burton is 60. Actress Jasmine Guy is 58. Rock musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) is 57. Music producer Rick Rubin is 57. Britain's Prince Edward is 56. Rock singer Edie Brickell is 54. Actor Stephen Mailer is 54. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is 52. Actress Paget Brewster is 51. Actor Jon Hamm is 49. Actor Jeff Branson is 43. Singer Robin Thicke is 43. Actress Bree Turner is 43. Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 29. Actress Emily Osment is 28.
Thought for Today: "He who knows, does not speak. He who speaks, does not know." — Lao Tzu, Chinese philosopher.