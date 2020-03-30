Today in history

In 1986, actor James Cagney died at his farm in Stanfordville, New York, at age 86.

In 1999, Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic insisted that NATO attacks stop before he moved toward peace, declaring his forces ready to fight "to the very end." NATO answered with new resolve to wreck his military with a relentless air assault.

In 2009, President Barack Obama asserted unprecedented government control over the auto industry, rejecting turnaround plans from General Motors and Chrysler and raising the prospect of controlled bankruptcy for either ailing auto giant.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama signed a single measure sealing his health care overhaul and making the government the primary lender to students by cutting banks out of the process. Math teacher Jaime Escalante, who inspired the movie "Stand and Deliver," died in Roseville, California, at age 79.