Today in history

In 1976, America celebrated its bicentennial with daylong festivities; President Gerald R. Ford made stops in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Independence Hall in Philadelphia and New York, where more than 200 ships paraded up the Hudson River in Operation Sail.

In 1987, Klaus Barbie, the former Gestapo chief known as the "Butcher of Lyon," was convicted by a French court of crimes against humanity and sentenced to life in prison (he died in September 1991).

Ten years ago: Interim Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski held off a last-minute election surge from Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the identical twin brother of the late president, Lech Kaczynski, who'd died in an April plane crash.

Five years ago: Matt Stonie shocked the competitive eating world by upsetting Joey "Jaws" Chestnut at the Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island, thwarting Chestnut's bid for a ninth straight victory.

One year ago: Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, said he was leaving the GOP because he had become disenchanted with partisan politics.

Today's Birthdays: Actress Eva Marie Saint is 96. Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 93. Country singer Ray Pillow is 83. Actor Ed Bernard is 81. Actress Karolyn Grimes is 80. Rhythm and blues singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 77. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 77. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 74. Rhythm and blues musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 69. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Widespread Panic) is 68. Singer John Waite is 68. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) is 62. Country musician Teddy Carr is 60. Rock DJ Zonka is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 58. Rock musician Matt Malley is 57. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 57. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 55. Actor Al Madrigal is 49. Actress Jenica Bergere is 46. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 45. Singer Stephen "Ste" McNally (BBMak) is 42. Actress Becki Newton is 42. Actor Mo McRae is 38. TV personality Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is 38. Rhythm and blues singer Melanie Fiona is 37. Malia Obama is 22.

