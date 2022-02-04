Today in history

Today is Monday, May 25, the 146th day of 2020. There are 220 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day.

Today's Highlight in History:

On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy told Congress: "I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth."

On this date:

In 1787, the Constitutional Convention began at the Pennsylvania State House (Independence Hall) in Philadelphia after enough delegates had shown up for a quorum.

In 1935, Babe Ruth hit his last three career home runs — Nos. 712, 713 and 714 — for the Boston Braves in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (The Pirates won, 11-7.)

In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Griffin v. County School Board of Prince Edward County, ordered the Virginia county to reopen its public schools, which officials had closed in an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court's 1954 Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka desegregation ruling.

In 1992, Jay Leno made his debut as host of NBC's "Tonight Show," succeeding Johnny Carson.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama ordered 1,200 National Guard troops to boost security along the U.S.-Mexico border. NFL owners voted to hold the 2014 Super Bowl at Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls and her professional dance partner, Derek Hough, won the 10th season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

Five years ago: On Memorial Day, President Barack Obama saluted Americans who had died in battle, telling listeners at Arlington National Cemetery the country must "never stop trying to fully repay them" for their sacrifices. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was sentenced to eight months in prison for unlawfully accepting money from a U.S. supporter.

One year ago: Danish-born socialite Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in two closely-watched trials, died in London; he was 92.

Today's Birthdays:

Actress Ann Robinson is 91. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 86. Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 84. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 81. Country singer Jessi Colter is 77. Actress-singer Leslie Uggams is 77. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 76. Actress Karen Valentine is 73. Actress Jacki Weaver is 73. Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 72. Actress Patti D'Arbanville is 69. Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 65. Actress Connie Sellecca is 65. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 62. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 60. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 57. Actress Anne Heche is 51. Actresses Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (TV: "Little House on the Prairie") are 50. Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 50. Actress Octavia Spencer is 50. Rapper Daz Dillinger is 47. Actor Cillian Murphy is 44. Actor Ethan Suplee is 44. Actress Ebonee Noel is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 26.

Thought for Today:

"History is something that never happened, written by someone who wasn't there." — Author unknown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0