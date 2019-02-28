Today is Thursday, Feb. 28, the 59th day of 2019. There are 306 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 28, 1942, the heavy cruiser USS Houston and the Australian light cruiser HMAS Perth were attacked by Japanese forces during the World War II Battle of Sunda Strait.
On this date:
In 1849, the California gold rush began in earnest as regular steamship service started bringing gold-seekers to San Francisco.
In 1911, President William Howard Taft nominated William H. Lewis to be the first black Assistant Attorney General of the United States.
In 193, a gun battle erupted at a religious compound near Waco, Texas, when Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents tried to arrest Branch Davidian leader David Koresh on weapons charges; four agents and six Davidians were killed as a 51-day standoff began.
In 1996, Britain's Princess Diana agreed to divorce Prince Charles. (Their 15-year marriage officially ended in August 1996; Diana died in a car crash in Paris a year after that.)
In 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate.
Ten years ago: Paul Harvey, the news commentator and talk-radio pioneer whose staccato style made him one of the nation's most familiar voices, died in Phoenix at age 90.
Five years ago: Delivering a blunt warning to Moscow, President Barack Obama expressed deep concern over reported military activity inside Ukraine by Russia and warned "there will be costs" for any intervention.
One year ago: Walmart announced that it would no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 and would remove items resembling assault-style rifles from its website. Dick's Sporting Goods said it would stop selling assault-style rifles, and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21.
Today's Birthdays: Architect Frank Gehry is 90. Actor Gavin MacLeod is 88. Singer Sam the Sham is 82. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 80. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 79. Actress Kelly Bishop is 75. Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 71. Actress Bernadette Peters is 71. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 64. . Actor John Turturro is 62. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 62. Actress Rae Dawn Chong is 58. Actress Maxine Bahns is 50. Rock singer Pat Monahan is 50. Actress Tasha Smith is 48. Actress Ali Larter is 43. Country singer Jason Aldean is 42. Actress Melanie Chandra (TV: "Code Black") is 35. Actress True O'Brien is 25. Actress Quinn Shephard is 24. Actor Bobb'e J. Thompson is 23.
Thought for Today: "Who will give me back those days when life had wings and flew just like a skylark in the sky." — Marceline Desbordes-Valmore, French actress and poet (1786-1859).