Today is Wednesday, Feb. 27, the 58th day of 2019. There are 307 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 27, 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.
On this date:
In 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.
In 1960, the U.S. Olympic hockey team defeated the Soviets, 3-2, at the Winter Games in Squaw Valley, California.
In 1968, at the conclusion of a CBS News special report on the Vietnam War, Walter Cronkite delivered a commentary in which he said that the conflict appeared "mired in stalemate."
In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that "Kuwait is liberated, Iraq's army is defeated," and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama told Marines at Camp Lejeune, N.C. that he would end combat operations in Iraq by Aug. 31, 2010 and open a new era of diplomacy in the Middle East.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama kicked off his "My Brother's Keeper" initiative from the White House East Room, calling for vigorous efforts to reverse underachievement among young black and Hispanic males.
One year ago: According to two people informed of the decision, the security clearance of White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner had been downgraded, significantly reducing his access to classified information.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Joanne Woodward is 89. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 85. Actress Barbara Babcock is 82. Actress Debra Monk is 70. Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 65. Rock musician Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) is 62. Rock musician Paul Humphreys (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) is 59. Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 59. Actor Adam Baldwin is 57. Actor Grant Show is 57. Rock musician Mike Cross (Sponge) is 54. Actor Noah Emmerich is 54. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chilli (TLC) is 48. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 41. Chelsea Clinton is 39. Rock musician Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bobby Valentino is 39. Singer Josh Groban is 38. Rock musician Jared Champion (Cage the Elephant) is 36. Actress Kate Mara is 36. Actress Lindsey Morgan is 29.
Thought for Today: "He that respects himself is safe from others. He wears a coat of mail that none can pierce." — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (born this date in 1807, died in 1882).