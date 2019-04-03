Today is Wednesday, April 3, the 93rd day of 2019. There are 272 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 3, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered what turned out to be his final speech, telling a rally of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee, that "I've been to the mountaintop" and "seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!" (About 20 hours later, King was felled by an assassin's bullet at the Lorraine Motel.)
On this date:
In 1860, the legendary Pony Express began carrying mail between St. Joseph, Missouri, and Sacramento, California. (The delivery system lasted only 18 months before giving way to the transcontinental telegraph.)
In 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death in St. Joseph, Missouri, by Robert Ford, a member of James' gang.
In 1996, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was arrested at his remote Montana cabin.
In 2003, Atlantic magazine editor Michael Kelly, 46, became the first American journalist to be killed while covering the Iraq war.
Ten years ago: An ethnic Chinese from Vietnam, Jiverly Wong, opened fire inside an immigrant community center in Binghamton, N.Y., killing 13 people, most of them immigrants, before taking his own life.
One year ago: A woman opened fire with a handgun in a courtyard at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself; family members said she was upset with the company's handling of her videos and believed she was being deprived of income and views.
Today's Birthdays: Actress-singer Doris Day is 97. Conservationist Dame Jane Goodall is 85. Actor William Gaunt is 82. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 81. Actor Eric Braeden is 78. Actress Marsha Mason is 77. Singer Wayne Newton is 77. Singer Tony Orlando is 75. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 72. Folk-rock singer Richard Thompson is 70. Country musician Curtis Stone (Highway 101) is 69. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 64. Rock musician Mick Mars (Motley Crue) is 63. Actor Alec Baldwin is 61. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 60. Rock singer John Thomas Griffith (Cowboy Mouth) is 59. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 58. Rock singer-musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) is 57. Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 51. Rock musician James MacDonough is 49. Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 48. Actress Jennie Garth is 47. Actor Jamie Bamber is 46.
Thought for Today: "The world is not black and white. More like black and grey." — Graham Greene, English author (born 1904, died this date in 1991).