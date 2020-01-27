Today in history

Five years ago: European leaders gathered in Poland to mark the 70th anniversary of the Soviet liberation the Auschwitz death camp; amid tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin stayed away, sending his chief of staff instead. A National Weather Service forecaster apologized for predicting that the area from New York to Philadelphia would see a foot or two of snow. Instead, the storm moved farther east and piled more than 2 feet of snow on parts of New England.

One year ago: "Black Panther" took the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, topping the leading Oscar nominees "Roma" and "The Favourite." Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win a record seventh Australian Open championship and a third consecutive Grand Slam title.