Today is Sunday, May 26, the 146th day of 2019. There are 219 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 26, 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow. (The U.S. withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
On this date:
In 1647, Alse (Alice) Young was hanged in Hartford, Connecticut, in the first recorded execution of a "witch" in the American colonies.
In 1865, Confederate forces west of the Mississippi surrendered in New Orleans.
In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson ended with his acquittal on the remaining charges.
In 1897, the Gothic horror novel "Dracula" by Bram Stoker was first published in London.
In 1969, the Apollo 10 astronauts returned to Earth after a successful eight-day dress rehearsal for the first manned moon landing.
In 1978, Resorts Casino Hotel, the first legal U.S. casino outside Nevada, opened in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama nominated federal appeals judge Sonia Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Five years ago: Pope Francis honored Jews killed in the Holocaust and in terrorist attacks during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem as he wrapped up his Mideast pilgrimage.
One year ago: The leaders of North and South Korea met for the second time in a month in a surprise summit at a border village to discuss Kim Jong Un's potential meeting with President Donald Trump.
Today's Birthdays: Sportscaster Brent Musberger is 80. Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 74. Singer Stevie Nicks is 71. Actress Pam Grier is 70. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 70. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 70. British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is 70. Actress Margaret Colin is 61. Country singer-songwriter Dave Robbins is 60. Actor Doug Hutchison is 59. Actress Genie Francis is 57. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 57. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 55. Actress Helena Bonham Carter is 53. Distance runner Zola Budd is 53. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 51. Actor Joseph Fiennes (FYNZ) is 49. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 48. Actor-producer-writer Matt Stone is 48. Singer Lauryn Hill is 44. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 41. Actress Elisabeth Harnois is 40. Actor Hrach Titizian is 40.
Thought for Today: "Courage is being scared to death — and saddling up anyway." — John Wayne, American actor (born this date in 1907, died 1979).