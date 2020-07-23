Today in History

Ten years ago: The Office of Management and Budget predicted the budget deficit would reach a record $1.47 trillion in the current fiscal year. (The actual figure for fiscal 2010 turned out to be $1.29 trillion.)

Five years ago: Secretary of State John Kerry told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee it was “fantasy plain and simple” to claim that President Barack Obama had failed to insist on enough restraints on Iran’s nuclear program before agreeing to lift economic sanctions.

One year ago: Boris Johnson won the contest to lead Britain’s governing Conservative Party, putting him in line to become the country’s prime minister the following day.

Today’s Birthdays: Concert pianist Leon Fleisher is 92. Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 84. Actor Ronny Cox is 82. Actor Larry Manetti is 77. Rock singer David Essex is 73. Singer-songwriter John Hall is 72. Actress Belinda Montgomery is 70. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 70. Actress-writer Lydia Cornell is 67. Actor Woody Harrelson is 59. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 59. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 58. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 57. Rock musician Slash is 55. Actor Juan Pope is 53. Model-actress Stephanie Seymour is 52. Actress Charisma Carpenter is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Watters is 50. Country singer Alison Krauss is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dalvin DeGrate is 49. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 49. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 48. Country singer Shannon Brown is 47. Actress Kathryn Hahn is 47. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 47. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 47. Actress Stephanie March is 46. Actor Shane McRae is 43. Country musician David Pichette is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michelle Williams is 40. Actor Paul Wesley is 38. Actress Krysta Rodriguez is 36. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 31. Country musician Neil Perry is 30. Actress Lili Simmons is 27. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (TV: “The Voice”) is 24.

