Today in History

In 1995, actor Christopher Reeve was left paralyzed when he was thrown from his horse during a jumping event in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ten years ago: On the defensive more than five weeks into the nation's worst-ever oil spill, President Barack Obama insisted his administration, not oil giant BP, was calling the shots in the still-unsuccessful response.

Five years ago: The U.S. government launched an attack on what it called deep-seated and brazen corruption in soccer's global governing body, FIFA, indicting 14 influential figures on charges of racketeering and taking bribes.

One year ago: Meeting in Japan with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Donald Trump said he was “personally not” bothered by North Korea’s recent short-range missile tests, which had rattled Japan.