Today is Sunday, Feb. 10, the 41st day of 2019. There are 324 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 10, 1962, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.
On this date:
In 1840, Britain's Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.
In 1863, showman P.T. Barnum staged the wedding of General Tom Thumb and Mercy Lavinia Warren — both little persons — in New York City.
In 1936, Nazi Germany's Reichstag passed a law investing the Gestapo secret police with absolute authority, exempt from any legal review.
In 1949, Arthur Miller's play "Death of a Salesman" opened at Broadway's Morosco Theater with Lee J. Cobb as Willy Loman.
In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was ratified as Minnesota and Nevada adopted it.
In 1968, U.S. figure skater Peggy Fleming, 19, won America's only gold medal of the Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble, France, in the ladies' singles event. (Gabriele Seyfert of East Germany earned the silver medal, Hana Maskova of Czechoslovakia, the bronze.)
In 1981, eight people were killed when a fire set by a busboy broke out at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino.
In 2005, playwright Arthur Miller died in Roxbury, Connecticut, at age 89 on the 56th anniversary of the Broadway opening of "Death of a Salesman."
Ten years ago: The Senate approved President Barack Obama's giant economic stimulus measure.
Five years ago: In Iraq, an instructor teaching his militant recruits how to make car bombs accidentally set off explosives in his demonstration, killing 21 of them in a blast that alerted authorities to the existence of a training camp north of Baghdad.
One year ago: In a tweet that appeared to take aim at the rising #MeToo movement, President Donald Trump wrote that "lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation;" the tweet came in the aftermath of the resignation of a pivotal aide, Rob Porter, who'd been accused of abusing two ex-wives.
Today's Birthdays: Opera singer Leontyne Price is 92. Actor Robert Wagner is 89. Singer Roberta Flack is 82. Movie director Michael Apted is 78. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 69. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 64. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 58. Retired MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra is 56.
Thought for Today: "Morality is moral only when it is voluntary." — Lincoln Steffens, American journalist (1866-1936).