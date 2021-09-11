Tommy La Stella helps lead Giants past Cubs 15-4

"I just want to make sure I'm getting something in the zone," La Stella said. "I think I was little more focused on that today."

Belt went deep and doubled for the second straight day. The Giants' 33-year-old first baseman has 23 homers, with 12 in his last 28 games, and 10 hits in his last 21 at-bats.

Evan Longoria had three RBIs on two hits and a sac fly, while Mike Yastrzemski drove in two runs. Kris Bryant had two singles, walked and scored two runs against his former team after going 0-for-3 with a walk in his emotional return to Wrigley on Friday.

The Cubs dropped their second straight, and third in four following a seven-game winning streak

Willson Contreras had two hits and two RBIs. Rookie Frank Schwindel had three hits.

Kevin Gausman (14-5) allowed three runs on eight hits, while walking none. The All-Star fanned nine and reached 200 strikeouts for a season for the first time in his career as he won his fifth straight decision.

Chicago's Zach Davies (6-11) was roughed up for the second straight start, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks in two innings