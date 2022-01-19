Tom's annual Top 10 Regional Releases highlights local music

The requirement for this Top 10 list is that albums must be released within a 15-month period (October 2020 - December 2021), contain at least 25-minutes of original music by a Region-based artist and be commercially available for purchase. Dozens of albums come my way each year, but only 10 make the cut for this list of my personal favorites.

1) ERIC LAMBERT -- "Beating The Odds" (Independent)

This Northwest Indiana artist has been part of the Midwest music community for several decades and in that time released several impressive albums, but this newest addition to his catalog is hands down Lambert's best effort to date. This is due in no small part to the contributions of his stellar backing collective of multi-instrumentalist Kyle Patrick O'Brien, mandolinist Don Stiernberg, vocalist Char and guitarist John Carpenter, who once more does an amazing job as Lambert's longtime producer.

Eleven of the dozen songs on this incredible offering of Americana music are original compositions. The sole cover here being a nice treatment of The Band's classic, "The Weight," is a perfect choice for this artist's style and down home sound.