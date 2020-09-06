ToonA for B3 Forum
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide inside a gas station in May. His alleged accomplice, who is referred to in court records as "an unidentified person," remained at large, police said.
Raquel M. McCormick, 48, told police in August she hit her boyfriend Thomas Brankin — a well-known figure on the Region sports scene — with her car as they argued, court records state. Brankin died Tuesday at a Dyer hospital.
Now, the city is looking to regulate the home that moved into the neighborhood without notice, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Nineteen-year-old Michael McGregor, of Lake Station, was reportedly involved in a standoff earlier Thursday. He remains at large as of 10 p.m., police said.
One person was pronounced dead in a rollover crash on I-65 that occurred early Monday, police said.
Hobart police pulled over one of three men charged in a homicide early Saturday in Gary after he dropped a man with a gunshot wound to his leg at St. Mary Medical Center. The wounded man, the driver and a third man were charged Monday with murder. Police are still seeking a fourth suspect.
The motorcycle dealership in Munster plans to close on Sept. 30. It's now liquidating its inventory, including riding gear, apparel, aftermarket parts, and performance parts.
Attorneys for R. Kelly want to question a convicted member of the Latin Kings gang from Hammond who says he beat up the jailed R&B singer in a Chicago cell.
Jerry Rust said the abuse went on from 2004 to 2008 when he was 19 to 23 years old and the girl was 10 to 14, police said.
On Friday afternoon the U.S. Marshal’s service and local task force agents received word that a wanted man was staying at Quality Inn at 1350 E. 83rd Avenue in Merrillville.