When I watched today's deal at my club, North-South were a dentist and a manicurist we call "Tooth and Nail" because that's how they argue.

Nail played at four hearts, and West led a club: king, ace. Nail won the club return and drew trumps. She led a spade to dummy's king, but East took the A-Q, and West also got a diamond.

Then came the inevitable "discussion":

Nail: "Why didn't you bid 3NT over my three hearts? That contract would have been cold."

Tooth: "I had no aces. Against 3NT, East might have set up and cashed his long clubs with aces for entries."

SIDE ACE

Nail: "I must have a side ace to bid three hearts, plus six or seven good hearts."

Tooth: "So you couldn't make four hearts?"

North might have tried 3NT, but four hearts was cold. After South draws trumps, she takes the A-K of diamonds and leads dummy's nine of clubs, discarding her last diamond. East is end-played, forcing to give dummy the king of spades or concede a ruff-sluff.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S A Q 7 H 7 3 D J 6 C A J 10 8 6 4. You open one club, and your partner bids one spade. The opponents pass. What do you say?

ANSWER: Expert opinion might be split. Although a rebid of two clubs would be acceptable, my experience suggests that a raise to two spades is better. If you rebid two clubs and partner continues with 2NT or re-raises to three clubs, you will be obliged to pass with your minimum hand, never having shown your spade support.

