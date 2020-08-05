× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today’s East-West were a regular partnership — a dentist and a manicurist we call “Tooth and Nail” because that’s how they argue.

Against four spades, Nail led her singleton heart, and Tooth won and returned the ten as a suit-preference signal: a high heart to show strength in diamonds, the high-ranking side suit.

Nail ruffed and duly led a diamond, but South took the ace, ruffed a diamond and got to dummy with trumps to ruff two more diamonds. He drew trumps, led to the king of hearts and threw a club on the good fifth diamond. Making four.

Argument

Then came the argument.

Nail: “Lead a club at Trick Two. South will play the king, and I win and return a club. Then you give me a heart ruff.”

Tooth: “Your diamond lead was horrible.”

Nail: “All I did was obey your signal.”

At the third trick, Nail must lead a trump, killing a dummy entry. If declarer has a diamond loser, he can’t avoid it. He can’t set up and cash the long diamond and loses two clubs.

Daily question