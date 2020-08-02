× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When I watched today’s deal, North-South were a regular partnership: a dentist and a manicurist we call “Tooth and Nail” because that’s how they argue. I think when they sit down to play, they touch gloves.

Our two combatants bid to four spades. West led a heart, and East took two hearts and shifted to a low diamond. Nail, the declarer, won with the queen and next took the three top trumps.

When West discarded, Nail tried to run the clubs, but East ruffed the third club and led the king of diamonds, and Nail lost two diamonds to West.

Then came the inevitable argument:

Nail: “Why bid two spades? Bid 2NT, and I’ll raise to 3NT. It’s cold.”

Tooth: “When you bid spades and diamonds, my duty was to show my tolerance for your first suit.”

Nail: “Baloney. You had solid clubs — a source of tricks for notrump — and you needed to protect your king of hearts from the opening lead.”

Tooth: “Maybe, but you didn’t have to jump to four spades on what was sure to be a 4-3 fit. Bid three clubs or three hearts instead, and I’ll bid 3NT.”