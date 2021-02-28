Tough year in construction still has bright spots

Overall, the construction industry isn’t in bad shape in 2021, but its industrial sector has taken some big hits.
“We look at the industry in several discreet segments,” said Dewey Pearman, executive director of the Construction Advancement Foundation. The foundation has several hundred members representing the commercial, industrial and public works markets – basically everything except residential.
“Commercial work is pretty good. It’s not as high as it was maybe two years ago, but it’s still pretty solid,” Pearman said. Public works projects — roads, bridges, water lines, schools and so forth — are “decent, good.”
But, “The industrial work is way down relative to this time last year,” Pearman said. “Overall, work in the industry is down about 30% from this time last year, and almost all of that difference is in the industrial world.”
Heavy industrial players began cutting back and delaying capital projects when COVID-19 hit, said Kevin Comerford, director of professional development at the Construction Advancement Foundation
The sale of ArcelorMittal to Cleveland Cliffs also likely hit the pause button on major projects at the company’s steel mills.
“Typically, when a large industrial plant is sold, there’s some backing off of capital expenditures until the new owner gets in, knows what they’re dealing with in terms of the equipment, operation, facility, and then they plan their capital plans going forward,” Pearman said.
Randy Palmateer is business manager of the Northwest Indiana Building Trades Council and a member of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority. He said trades like ironworker and boilermaker have been hit hard by the industrial sector slowdown. “A lot of their work is industrial-based.”
Pandemic's effects
Other sectors and trades, though, have done better.
“I had 350 construction workers at the (Gary) casino project the whole time,” Palmateer said. “Thank God we were considered essential workers by Gov. Holcomb."
The construction trades were ahead of the game, using N95 masks and taking temperatures from the start of the pandemic, he said. When the government stepped up distribution of personal protective equipment, “that helped my contractors immensely."
“We’re not jammed in an office. We’re out in the open air,” Palmateer said.
One of the things construction workers had to learn was to eat lunch in their own cars and trucks rather than all together in the trailer at the job site, Palmateer said.
As the pandemic continues, there will be additional impact in the construction industry.
“COVID is going to pause big construction in some segments of the commercial market,” Pearman said. “Commercial retail is probably going to decline, so the facility needs for that share of the commercial market is going to get a lot softer."
That’s not to say the bottom is dropping out for the construction industry.
“Crown Point’s got a lot of stuff going on,” Palmateer said, including a new Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital on a new Franciscan health and education campus.
“We anticipate a lot of strength in the health care sector,” Pearman said.
Construction on track
Then there are the twin big projects that promise to have ripple effects in several Northwest Indiana communities.
The West Lake Corridor commuter rail service will extend service south from the existing South Shore Line tracks to Dyer. That project alone is expected to create more than 1,000 construction jobs.
It is paired with a companion project to add a second track between Gary and Michigan City, speeding South Shore service by allowing trains to go each direction at the same time. Like the West Lake Corridor project, the double track project includes creating transit development districts in a half-mile area around new train stations. Those districts include high-powered incentives to entice developers.
Building the rail lines and ancillary development will be a boon to the construction industry throughout the region, from Chicago to South Bend, Palmateer said.
“We think that holds a lot of promise for the construction industry,” Pearman said.
The railroad construction will create enormous numbers of jobs, “but we think there is substantially more potential for development near those stations,” he said.
Pearman hopes the Biden administration and Congress will reach a deal for a major public works agreement.
“The infrastructure in this country has long been ignored.” Indiana has done a good job over the last 10 to 15 years for roads and bridges, but there is much work yet to be done.
The American Society of Civil Engineers issues an annual report card on the nation’s infrastructure needs. In 2017, the report gave an overall grade of D+.
Continuing to underinvest in infrastructure will have dire consequences for Americans, the ASCE warns. Failing to act would cost 3 million jobs, twice the number of Walmart employees in the United States, the report said.
President Joe Biden has promised to push for a major infrastructure deal.
“That needs to happen much more aggressively at the federal level and more aggressively in most states,” Pearman said. “That’s something the industry is much more hopeful for with this administration and this Congress.”
Construction for the rail projects, both of which rely on heavy federal investments, begins in the summer.
“I have an optimistic outlook for the summer and spring,” Palmateer said.
Changing directions
Helping boost the construction industry is the movement of Illinois companies to Indiana, which offers lower taxes and a business-friendly climate.
“We anticipate there will continue to be investment in movement of people and businesses from Illinois to Indiana for the foreseeable future. That’s going to help Northwest Indiana’s construction market, particularly on the commercial side,” Pearman said.
“To the extent that efforts are successful to bring businesses over, there could be impact on the industrial side as well,” he said.
There’s movement not just across the state line but also within the construction industry.
Pearman expects a lot more work on data centers, which require a lot of power and lightning-fast internet access.
“It’s not just the availability, it’s also the reliability of the power supply.”
Power generation is changing, too. Coal-fired and gas-powered plants that require extensive maintenance during their lifetime of operation as well as extensive construction while being built are being phased out.
Sustainable, environmentally friendly sources like wind and solar will have a significant impact on the construction industry, Pearman said.
NextEra Energy Resource’s Dunns Bridge Solar Project promises to generate 700 megawatts of clean energy on 5,000 acres in Jasper County. Construction is expected to create 300 jobs.
“They’re expecting that project to last two and a half years,” Comerford said.
“That’s a good example of the shift that’s occurring in that segment of the industry,” Pearman said. “The installation of a large solar operation requires a lot of electricians and perhaps some laborers and operating engineers if there’s some dirt work involved.”
Construction of large coal-fired or natural gas power plants requires pipefitters, electricians, ironworkers, carpenters, laborers, teamsters and cement finishers.
“The transition from the power plant to sustainable sources is going to be disruptive to the industry,” Pearman said. “Some contractors and some of the trades will benefit from that disruption; others will be left out.”
Career options
Workers in some journeymen programs have to brush up on new skillsets every year but stay in their original field.
“You don’t see a lot of transition from, say, being a pipefitter for 15 years, and you decide you want to go off and be a carpenter,” Pearman said. That would involve taking a big pay cut and starting a new apprenticeship program.
However, young people choosing a construction career have some good options.
The We Build Indiana initiative includes a Facebook page and a website, webuildnwi.com, to serve as a clearinghouse for all the construction trades, Comerford said.
“Every year we do a hands-on skilled trades day at the Lake County Fairgrounds,” he said. Every year that isn’t part of a pandemic, that is.
Instead of having thousands of kids in one place at the same time, they’re doing virtual interviews with apprenticeship coordinators with each of the trades. That program is a partnership with the Center of Workforce Innovations and the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, Comerford said.
“During the interview we talk about what the particular trade does,” he said. It can be an eye-opener. A lot of people think electricians just put in outlets, but that career involves transformer theory and more.
The carpenters union already has had applications because of that event, Comerford said.
The videos are being recorded and put on the WorkOne website for other students to access.
“I know teachers are playing these back in their classrooms when they have available time,” Comerford said.
A new path
Traditionally, there are two ways to get into the construction field.
Enter an apprentice program, and you learn how to build things. That often includes attending Ivy Tech for a certificate or a two-year degree.
Then there’s the other traditional path, a four-year degree in construction management. “You know the financial end, you know the office operations, but you don’t know how to build things,” Comerford said.
“When you’re in a trade, you learn how to read a plan, work with your hands, take that blueprint and make it come to life, but you may not necessarily know how to control costs, or manage a schedule or even how to read a schedule,” he said.
A bridge between the two career paths has been built and opened this semester at Purdue University Northwest.
Students now can start at Ivy Tech, get their two-year degree and earn a bachelor’s in project leadership at PNW.
“The first cohort of students has started this semester,” Pearman said.
The first batch are predominantly Tonn and Blank Construction employees, which makes sense when you know that Tonn and Blank President and CEO Jon Gilmore was a driving force in establishing the new partnership between Ivy Tech and PNW.
The graduates will be better managers because they’ll know what the workers are actually doing when they’re working with the crews or customers, Pearman and Comerford said.
The program is available to sheet metal workers, boilermakers, bricklayers, electricians, carpenters, ironworkers, millwrights, telecommunication technicians, painters and plumbers.
Class time commitment is approximately 15 hours a week over five semesters, according to PNW.