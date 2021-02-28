Tough year in construction still has bright spots

Randy Palmateer is business manager of the Northwest Indiana Building Trades Council and a member of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority. He said trades like ironworker and boilermaker have been hit hard by the industrial sector slowdown. “A lot of their work is industrial-based.”

Pandemic's effects

Other sectors and trades, though, have done better.

“I had 350 construction workers at the (Gary) casino project the whole time,” Palmateer said. “Thank God we were considered essential workers by Gov. Holcomb."

The construction trades were ahead of the game, using N95 masks and taking temperatures from the start of the pandemic, he said. When the government stepped up distribution of personal protective equipment, “that helped my contractors immensely."

“We’re not jammed in an office. We’re out in the open air,” Palmateer said.

One of the things construction workers had to learn was to eat lunch in their own cars and trucks rather than all together in the trailer at the job site, Palmateer said.

As the pandemic continues, there will be additional impact in the construction industry.