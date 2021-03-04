Towle kicks off 2021 online with ‘Daddy Long Legs’

“It’s an age-old concept: boy and a girl meet, in this instance via pen pals, and fall in love,” Casey said. “It’s a story that people are familiar with, but it’s told in an interesting way.”

“It’s also the only musical I’ve ever done in my life where there isn’t at least one song where I don’t cringe when it starts,” he added. “The music here is absolutely beautiful.”

Casey and Towle Theater originally planned to bring “Daddy” to the stage last May but those plans, as well as the remainder of the 2020 season, were canceled as a result of the pandemic.

Isabella Andrews is Abbott and Adam Moxness is Pendleton in Towle’s production of “Daddy Long Legs.” Both were scheduled to perform in their roles when the musical was first scheduled in May.

Casey, the actors, musicians and crew, along with John Carpenter from the Hammond-based Thunderclap Studios, performed “Daddy” three times. Carpenter has assumed the role of editor for Towle’s production.

“We didn’t want the end product to be the cheesy dad with the camcorder standing in the back of the theater with one staggering shot the whole time,” Casey said. “It wouldn’t be a product that we would be proud of and it wouldn’t be appealing for people.”

Towle Theater’s next production, “Hope and Gravity,” is penciled in for July.

