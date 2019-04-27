HAMMOND – “Bond, James Bond.” Three of the most famous words in cinematic secret agent history came to life Saturday at the annual gala benefit for TradeWinds Services Inc.
Mission Gala boasted a James Bond theme, complete with images of the actors who’ve played the British secret agent and scenes from the Bond movies. With male guests dressed in Bond-like formal wear and females dressed as Bond girls, guests at TradeWinds Services Inc.’s Mission Gala were given a “license of party.”
Nearly 500 guests came to Mission Gala Saturday at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino.
“This is awesome,” said Debbie Pampalone, who directs TradeWinds Deaf Services. “We all benefit.”
The annual fundraiser provided a showcase to thank those who, over the years, have helped TradeWinds. For more than 50 years, this local agency serves people with special needs by empowering them to realize their full potential.
These TradeWinds helpers include Pirates, Inc., a volunteer organization dedicated to agencies serving children with special needs. Since 1966, Pirates, Inc. has donated more than $4 million to these agencies.
Also thanked were TradeWinds sponsors whose support helps provide critical, professional services on a daily basis. Recognition also went to the many donors, supporters, board members, family members, staff and volunteers who give countless numbers, sharing their time and talents.
“This is a chance to thank those people who help others who otherwise might not have that opportunity,” said Veronica Castillo, an eight-year employee who works the front desk. “I think the Gala is getting bigger and bigger every year.”
The evening program included dinner, auction and live entertainment, some of which was provided by TradeWinds consumers. They opened the program by singing several tunes, including “Nobody Does it Better” from the Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”
"I think it’s great that they incorporate consumers in the program,” said Candice Donald, a caseworker. “This gives the consumers a chance to dress up and come out for an evening and have fun.”
The Saturday evening program also included the naming of some special individuals and some new sponsors.
“I love it,” added Amesha Jones, another caseworker. “They’re giving back to the individuals and sponsors. This is wonderful.”
Originally The Lake County Association for Crippled Children, TradeWinds was incorporated in 1967. Today it is a full-service agency providing services for special-needs persons, infants through seniors.
TradeWinds’ programming includes summer camp, adult day activities, pre-vocational services, respite for caregivers, deaf assistance and residential services.
In his invocation, Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor said, “We are here to celebrate the work of TradeWinds,” adding his prayers for the agency’s leadership.
Master of ceremonies Larry Alt added, “We celebrate the people of TradeWinds. … We can make a difference in their lives.”
Alt encouraged the audience to visit TradeWinds, noting that afterward, “You will understand what we do there.”
Sometimes, when Alt is down and feeling sorry for himself, he walks the halls of TradeWinds to “clear his head.”
Alt said, “Without our help, a lot of these kids wouldn’t be able to do the things they do. … We do it for these individuals.”