GARY — For Denise Kersey of Roselawn, Tradewinds Services has been “wonderful” for her daughter Dana, 32. A Tradewinds consumer for the past six to seven years, Dana has been involved in life skills and workshops.

“I like the way they take her out,” Denise said. “I want her to experience life as an adult. They take her on outings and she learns socialization and job training skills.”

Tradewinds, which provides services for children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities, celebrated its achievements and honored some special people Saturday at its 28th annual gala, “Back to the ’80s.”

Carmen McCollum of Crown Point said her son Edward Jr., 41, has been a Tradewinds consumer for 20 years.

“I like working,” Edward said.

“He loves the work, the environment at Tradewinds,” Carmen said. “He volunteered at a hospital, but here they offered him a job.”

Tradewinds Services began in the 1940s as the Lake County Association for Crippled Children to provide speech and occupational therapy. It was incorporated in 1967. Today the agency provides services for infants through seniors.

Children’s services include child care, summer and winter camps, and speech and occupational therapy in local classrooms.

“It’s about the people we help,” said Larry Alt, a board member and gala emcee. “We’re helping individuals.”

For Jeffery Ban, another board member, “we’re blessed to serve people who have been blessed. Our consumers look at life with a joy and happiness we all wish we had.”

Adult programming includes Adult Day Activity Program & Training, prevocational services in packaging and assembly and order fulfillment, sewing manufacturing, sign shop, residential group and supported living homes, deaf services, respite for caregivers and a low-vision clinic.

This year Tradewinds honored Jeff Strack, a longtime board member and CEO/president of Indiana Grocery Group, with its Sempre Vivum (Always Living) Lifetime Board Member Award.

Jon Gold, the agency’s CEO since 1999, said Strack “has done a lot for us and the community. When he becomes a board member, he doesn’t just sit back, he really digs in and gets involved.”

Strack is the 16th Lifetime Board honoree.

“It’s an honor to have been recognized,” Strack said, noting that Tradewinds was among the first organizations he joined after graduating from college in the 1990s. His grandmother had been involved and she told him about the agency.

Strack’s board involvement included chairing the annual golf outing, which over 20 years raised nearly $1.5 million for Tradewinds.

“I’m a local business owner who’s been privileged to offer our consumers jobs and impact lives,” he said. “Hopefully we will continue to make an impact on people’s lives.”

“Jeff pushed us to be better," Gold said, "but he led by example.”

Also honored were Gabriel Jackson as Tradewinds participant of the year and Landon Mallory as the agency’s child of the year.

Gold reviewed Tradewinds recent achievements, saying “times change, and people understand what our consumers are capable of. They have resilience. They learn by failing and then succeeding.”

Statistically, Gold said, Tradewinds serves about 1,000 consumers annually. Those numbers have more than tripled with the addition of a monthly food pantry, which started last June. That service might expand.

In other areas, Gold reported expansion of the residential living program with the purchase of a duplex in Griffith. That structure has been remodeled to serve six residents.

Also added is a transitional vocational program for 18- to 24-year-olds. The structured lesson plan includes resume writing and interview skills. Tradewinds has also expanded its Pathways to Employment program for ages 16 to 24, connecting people with employers.

Also growing is Tradewinds’ packaging and assembly program, with clients from Minneapolis to New York.

Gold said the Tradewinds sewing manufacturing program has contracted with the U.S. Department of Defense for 40 years, during which Tradewinds consumers have produced more than 10 million garments for the government.

“There’s a lot going on at Tradewinds,” he said.

For attorney Natalie Shrader, who is completing her term as board president, “Tradewinds is special because it takes each of our consumers and places them in the best programs where they can reach their full potential.”