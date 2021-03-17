Traditional St. Patrick's Day meal on CP menu
The man had been reported missing form Hammond on Jan. 28.
"We have to do a thorough and honest investigation to determine what action is appropriate," Portage City Attorney Dan Whitten said.
Opa! Greektown-like restaurant, grocery store and bakery, The Athenian, taking over Abuelo's in Merrillville
A Greektown-like Greek restaurant, grocery store and bakery is taking over the high-profile Abuelo's spot at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 in Merrillville.
Krystina M. Mancilla, 33, of Gary, repeatedly told police, "I have a lot of drugs in here," when they stopped the red Toyota Corolla she was driving about 10:15 a.m. Feb. 19 on northbound Cline Avenue in Highland, court documents state.
Anthony Key, a Valparaiso resident who grew up in Merrillville, appeared last weekend on an "American Idol" audition segment.
No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.
The shooting occurred around midnight, according to Merrillville Deputy Police Chief Kosta Nuses.
The estimated street value of the load would be about $5.7 million to $8.5 million, police said.
The man died from his injuries at a local hospital after arriving there shortly after the shooting with another person who had been shot, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.
Festival of the Lakes, one of the Region's signature summer festivals, is returning to the Pav at Wolf Lake this year.