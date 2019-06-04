LaPORTE —The La Porte Police Department has set parking restrictions, road closures, and traffic detours in place to accommodate the annual Cruise Night Saturday.
The cruise is from 6 to 8 p.m.
No parking will be allowed on Lincolnway from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be signs posted advising of the restrictions.
The following road closures will also be in effect during the event, from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. and detour signage will be in place:
Lincolnway from Adams Street to I Street; J Street from 1st Street to 6th Street; K Street from First Street to Ind. 2; Pine Lake Avenue overpass from Kroger Plaza to Lincolnway.
Also closed will be the cruise east turn around of Adams Street, from Lincolnway to State Street; State Street, from Adams to Linwood; and Linwood, from State Street to Lincolnway.
Indiana Avenue will also be closed to semitrailer traffic and detoured at Boyd Blvd.