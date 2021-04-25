Train excursions start Saturday at Hoosier Valley

NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is starting up its train excursions on Saturday.

The 10-mile round-trip through the countryside, in an open-air car, is between North Judson and English Lake.

Trains depart at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m Central time from the depot at 507 Mulberry St. in North Judson.

The total length of each trip will be approximately 45 minutes.

Regular Saturday train rides continue through the end of September.

Hopefully, if COVID-19 recommendations allow, HVRM will be able to do Pumpkin Trains, Halloween Trains and Santa Trains later this year, museum officials said.

Times and prices for these special events may vary.

Currently, face masks are required and social distancing protocols are being observed.

Ticket prices are $12 (adults, 16 and above), $10 (youth, ages 6-15) and $6 (children, ages 1-5). Groups of six or more get $2 off each ticket.

Purchasing tickets online is recommended as seating is limited. Before or after the train excursion, riders are encouraged to visit the museum and grounds where admission is free.