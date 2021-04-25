Train excursions start Saturday at Hoosier Valley

NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is starting up its train excursions on Saturday.
The 10-mile round-trip through the countryside, in an open-air car, is between North Judson and English Lake.
Trains depart at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m Central time from the depot at 507 Mulberry St. in North Judson.
The total length of each trip will be approximately 45 minutes.
Regular Saturday train rides continue through the end of September.
Hopefully, if COVID-19 recommendations allow, HVRM will be able to do Pumpkin Trains, Halloween Trains and Santa Trains later this year, museum officials said.
Times and prices for these special events may vary.
Currently, face masks are required and social distancing protocols are being observed.
Ticket prices are $12 (adults, 16 and above), $10 (youth, ages 6-15) and $6 (children, ages 1-5). Groups of six or more get $2 off each ticket.
Purchasing tickets online is recommended as seating is limited. Before or after the train excursion, riders are encouraged to visit the museum and grounds where admission is free.
The HVRM has one of the largest museum collections of working railroad signals, a restored World War II Pullman Troop Car, and visitors are welcome to stand next to and touch the C&O 2789 steam locomotive, which is the cornerstone of the museum.
Guest engineers can operate a diesel locomotive with supervision at the museum. Anyone over the age of 18 who holds a valid driver's license can be an engineer for 30 minutes or one hour, for a nominal fee.
Go to the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum website (www.hoosiervalley.org) for a complete schedule of events. Order tickets online or call the depot at 574-896-3950.
In conjunction with the start-up of the excursions, there will be a Starke County Tourism Bloomer Run at 10 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $20 for the 5K run, which includes a medallion and T-shirt.
There is also a one-mile walk with train ride, at a cost of $15.
Mail registration to the Starke County Tourism, P.O. Box 5, Knox, IN 46534 or register online at www.eventbrite.com/e138297085305.