Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band to bring holiday cheer to Hobart

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tribute: Trans-Infinity Orchestra plans to bring holiday cheer to Hobart, putting a stadium rock spin on Christmas classics.

It will play hard-rocking Christmas music on Nov. 26 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart. Doors open at 6 p.m.

"Seeing a TSO show without having to pay $150 a ticket is what this season is calling for! But a show with this much production and presentation is unheard of! This is the must-see family show of the year. We are excited to have them play in Hobart," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music.

The tribute act plays the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, aiming to provide a holiday experience for all and tell the story of Christmas around the globe.

"This is done with a musical ensemble second to none, an angelic choir and a light show that is state of the art," Panicali said in a press release. "Of course, it would not be complete without snow machines and other surprises that come along with this fantastic production. To go beyond that, The Trans-Infinity Orchestra takes it to another level by playing many holiday favorites and more. This is an experience for everyone young and old at heart. The Trans-Infinity Orchestra's goal is to include the entire theaterin its performance. There are choir members and band members alike in the aisles while performing to spread the holiday spirit."

It's meant to be a magical experience one won't quickly forget.

"By the show’s end, no one will be in their seat. Everyone will be standing and singing to songs along with the entire cast," he said. "The Trans-Infinity Orchestra is a show that has sold out theaters everywhere they have performed. You can’t help but feel joyful and inspired after a Trans-Infinity Orchestra show. Bringing the holiday spirit and joy to all who come is the Trans-Infinity Orchestra experience; a show not to be missed."

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at ticketweb.com.