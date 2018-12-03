The planning for a billion dollars in commuter rail projects continued in Northwest Indiana this year, while other projects, including the Cline Avenue Bridge and several Gary/Chicago International Airport upgrades, also have seen progress.
South Shore Line
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District requested in late summer that the Federal Transit Administration advance its West Lake Corridor project to the next level of a grant program that would pay half the cost of the effort to extend the South Shore Line from Hammond to Dyer.
NICTD is asking the FTA for a rating that would promote the project from the "project development" to the "engineering" phase of the Capital Investment Grant program, with the hope of earning a grant that would cover half the $764 million cost of the new rail line.
The project was described in detail in an Environmental Impact Statement finalized in March. In addition to the EIS, NICTD's application to the FTA includes information on local financial commitments, design and engineering details documenting completion of at least 30 percent of that work, among other planning documents.
The rating process involves a thorough review of the applicant's managerial capabilities, a risk assessment and review of a variety of planning documents. A project needs a rating of "medium" or better on a five-level scale to advance to the engineering phase.
The rating process normally takes about five months.
If successful, the move to the engineering phase would be followed by negotiations for a full-funding grant agreement. If all goes according to plan, West Lake construction would begin in 2020, with completion in early 2024.
The new rail line would include four new stations, including a Hammond Gateway connecting West Lake to the existing South Shore line.
The request for an FTA rating followed actions this summer by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, the Indiana Finance Authority and the State Budget Committee to formalize local and state financial commitments for West Lake. Another action by those agencies and NICTD created a governance structure to oversee West Lake and Double Track.
The local commitment will be made up of county and municipal income tax contributions and RDA revenues, and is expected to be about $14 million per year for 30 years. The state has pledged an additional $6 million annually for the same period.
According to current plans, the IFA will issue bonds in late 2019 or early 2020, with the RDA as fiscal officer.
Project officials will bring the double-tracking finance plan to the Budget Committee next.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Portage, is a member of the Budget Committee, and spoke in support of the projects.
"I think most people in Northwest Indiana believe these are going to change the landscape up there in a lot of significant ways," she said.
"This is that piece I've talked about that puts it all together," South Shore President Michael Noland said of the governance agreement.
Gary/Chicago International Airport
Gary/Chicago International Airport's first incoming international flight cleared customs in late October, the first time since before Sept. 11, 2001, the airport received a direct international flight.
Passengers and crew on board the Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft, arriving from Copenhagen, Denmark, were greeted by airport and customs officials. The customs facility allows general aviation flights to land at Gary without having to stop at another airport to clear customs.
“The grand opening of the new general aviation customs facility opens the door to a whole new international market and services for the airport and its users," Airport Authority Chairman Tim Fesko said in a statement released after the first flight's arrival. "We are excited about the continued growth of the airport and the opportunities customs at the airport will bring."
The airport's two fixed-base operators, which provide maintenance, fueling, hangar space and hospitality to airport users, said the customs facility will help them attract business.
“This onsite CBP facility will allow our FBO customers to arrive directly from international locations and continues to prove that the Gary/Chicago International Airport is becoming the business aviation airport of choice in the Chicago area,” B. Coleman Aviation President John Girzadas said.
“This new customs facility further improves our ability to compete with other major airports, while also enhancing our marketability to the corporate and general aviation community,” Gary Jet Center President Lynn Eplawy said.
The customs office is housed in a building that's also home to the airport's fire and rescue crews. The customs facility was remodeled at the cost of about $1 million this year.
Over the past two years, the airport has seen several projects completed, including:
• Gary Jet Center's new $3 million terminal and administrative offices (2017)
• B. Coleman's new $5 million 40,000 square foot hangar (2017)
• Ongoing construction by the airport of a new $2.5 million East Corporate Hangar (2018)
• A continued process to update the airport's master plan
The airport also has partnered with local, state and federal agencies to rehabilitate Airport Road, remove unnecessary rail line and bridges and improve airport infrastructure.
Cline Avenue Bridge
Concrete casting work at the new Cline Avenue Bridge will continue through the winter as crews work on 60- and 90-ton bridge segments that will span the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal supported by piers that were put in place beginning last spring.
The bridge will be just more than 6,200 feet long, with a 12-foot lane of traffic in each direction and 9-foot shoulders on each side. Work is on pace for the bridge to open to traffic in early 2020.
The privately owned toll bridge will rise 100 feet above the canal, the same height as the original bridge, which was closed in 2009.
The $150 million bridge is projected for opening in January 2020. It will operate as a toll bridge, with the toll for an automobile at $2.25 using an electronic transponder. Ten cents of each toll will go to the city of East Chicago for its infrastructure needs.
The bridge owner, United Bridge Partners, is projecting 10,000 vehicles per day when the bridge opens.