Travel: Atlanta offers a full range of interesting and fun activities

Atlanta is one of those cities I've always driven around on the way to other travel destinations.
This time, in late September to early October, I had the opportunity to travel there for the first time to explore its many offerings.
Those offerings range from the historic Martin Luther King Jr. King Center close to the city's downtown to the eclectic — a stuffed two-headed cow head displayed in the Georgia State Capitol.
My decision to travel to Atlanta was an easy one since my daughter and her family had moved there in early June.
So the trip was planned to visit them and to take in the sites of the city.
Atlanta has been dubbed everything from the capital of the new South and the next international city to the best place to do business, according to Trip Advisor.
The city didn't disappoint, and I look forward to future trips there.
I booked a flight through Southwest Airlines back in August and was able to get in on one of the airline's frequent sales.
For those wanting to avoid flying due to COVID-19 concerns, driving to Atlanta from Northwest Indiana takes just under 10 hours, versus a less than two hour flight from Chicago Midway International Airport.
This was my first time flying during the pandemic so I was a little bit nervous and apprehensive.
That anxiety was put to rest because Midway, where I flew out of, has mandatory mask wearing once you enter the airport and while boarding.
Once on the plane, masks must be worn at all times except when eating food or drinking liquids. Middle seats remained open so I was able to safely social distance from fellow passengers.
Fortunately for me, my Atlanta family was able to drive me on our various excursions, but Atlanta does have a very inexpensive public transportation system of trains and buses called MARTA, for Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.
One of our first excursions was about a 90-minute drive north of the city to an apple picking farm and a winery in the Ellijay area.
The winery, one of several in Georgia, was called Chateau Meichtry Family Vineyard and Winery in Talking Walk, located just seven miles from Ellijay, and in the beautiful foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.
The location, with plenty of outdoor seating, was a perfect place to drink a glass of wine, listen to live music entertainment and take in the view.
A food truck was available for the purchase of meal items and customers are also allowed to bring their own food and snacks.
Prior to heading to the winery, we went to to Hillcrest Apple Orchard, outside of Ellijay.
The u-pick orchard was a perfect weekend family activity with pig races, wagon rides, an apple tree maze, playgrounds and petting farm.
The apples picked there were used in some delicious apple pies and apple crisp later made by my daughter.
Downtown Atlanta, although not bustling during the pandemic, is a great spot to visit and take in a number of amenities, including the Georgia Aquarium located near Centennial Olympic Park and the World of Coca-Cola.
To get a birdseye view of the downtown, I'd advise taking a ride on the Ferris wheel, called SkyView Atlanta.
SkyView Atlanta towers nearly 20 stories above Centennial Park and features 42 climate-controlled and private gondolas providing a breathtaking view of downtown Atlanta and the surrounding area.
When in the downtown, we also visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Center and walked by the home in which the Civil Rights leader was born and the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Atlanta where he preached.
History and literature buffs can also browse through the former home of Margaret Mitchell, author of "Gone With the Wind" — or pop into the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum of the former president.
Two of my favorite places to visit, and which I would highly recommend, were Zoo Atlanta and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
The Atlanta Zoo, viewed as one of the finest zoological institutions in the country, offers a unique mix of education and outdoor family experiences from well-known native wildlife to critically endangered species on the brink of extinction.
Zoo highlights include the giant pandas, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, a set of twins born on Sept. 3, 2016.
Also not to be missed is the Atlanta Botanical Garden, where we spent several hours discovering this vast garden which included Alice in Wonderland topiaries, waterfalls, a children's garden and Halloween themed scarecrows.
The orchid house, which features flowers in every hue and color, was my favorite.
Atlanta is a great place for foodies, and there is plenty of outdoor seating at most of the restaurants and bars so customers with COVID-19 concerns can feel safe.
Hot Dog Pete's, located on the edge of Georgia Avenue in Summerhill, is an unassuming eatery that offers charcoal-grilled hot dogs loaded with toppings of your choice, waffle fries and milkshakes.
The restaurant also offers patio space for up to 50 people.
For a more upscale dining experience, the Optimist, which also offers outdoor dining, is also a must for those hungry for seafood, including lobster rolls, gumbo and wood-fired oysters.
