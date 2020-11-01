Travel: Atlanta offers a full range of interesting and fun activities

This was my first time flying during the pandemic so I was a little bit nervous and apprehensive.

That anxiety was put to rest because Midway, where I flew out of, has mandatory mask wearing once you enter the airport and while boarding.

Once on the plane, masks must be worn at all times except when eating food or drinking liquids. Middle seats remained open so I was able to safely social distance from fellow passengers.

Fortunately for me, my Atlanta family was able to drive me on our various excursions, but Atlanta does have a very inexpensive public transportation system of trains and buses called MARTA, for Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

One of our first excursions was about a 90-minute drive north of the city to an apple picking farm and a winery in the Ellijay area.

The winery, one of several in Georgia, was called Chateau Meichtry Family Vineyard and Winery in Talking Walk, located just seven miles from Ellijay, and in the beautiful foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

The location, with plenty of outdoor seating, was a perfect place to drink a glass of wine, listen to live music entertainment and take in the view.