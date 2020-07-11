Travel: Cool off on cave tours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

We have been experiencing quite a heat wave. It makes me think back to all the travel we’ve done over the years and all the places we visited in the sweltering heat — state parks, zoos, amusement parks, gardens, beaches. There have been hikes and boat rides and bike rides and roller coaster rides with globs of sunscreen applied all over my arms and face and sweat rolling down under my pony-tailed hair.

As much as I love to travel and see and do exciting things, when you’re doing them in temps that are well into the 90s, it can hamper the enjoyment a bit or make the activities so exhausting that they have to be cut short.

However, there’s one activity that I love to do when it’s extremely hot outside — visit a cave. It can be 20 degrees outside or it can be 90 degrees outside, but the temperature inside a cave stays pretty consistent year round. Over the years, we’ve been inside several caves in Indiana and Kentucky, and when it’s been on a steamy summer day, it was so nice to duck into a cave and enjoy some natural air conditioning. The caves we have toured offered a comfortable 50-60 degree temperature, which feels wonderful when stepping out of the scorching sun on a humid day.