Travel: Cool off on cave tours

We have been experiencing quite a heat wave. It makes me think back to all the travel we’ve done over the years and all the places we visited in the sweltering heat — state parks, zoos, amusement parks, gardens, beaches. There have been hikes and boat rides and bike rides and roller coaster rides with globs of sunscreen applied all over my arms and face and sweat rolling down under my pony-tailed hair.
As much as I love to travel and see and do exciting things, when you’re doing them in temps that are well into the 90s, it can hamper the enjoyment a bit or make the activities so exhausting that they have to be cut short.
However, there’s one activity that I love to do when it’s extremely hot outside — visit a cave. It can be 20 degrees outside or it can be 90 degrees outside, but the temperature inside a cave stays pretty consistent year round. Over the years, we’ve been inside several caves in Indiana and Kentucky, and when it’s been on a steamy summer day, it was so nice to duck into a cave and enjoy some natural air conditioning. The caves we have toured offered a comfortable 50-60 degree temperature, which feels wonderful when stepping out of the scorching sun on a humid day.
It’s also a fun learning experience for kids. My boys were always interested in hearing about stalactites and stalagmites and the creatures who could survive in these dark, damp conditions.
Tours vary greatly as no two caves are the same. Some have pretty easy or even terrain for much of the tour, and some even have paved pathways and stairways with rails. If you’re really adventurous (and really tiny) there are hours-long spelunking excursions you can take on, if you don’t mind slithering on your belly through tight spaces with a light propped on your head to guide you. I haven’t been brave enough (or skinny enough in recent years) to attempt those.
We’ve even taken a boat tour into a cave. We’ve done a short cave visit where we were able to push a stroller in and we’ve done some when our kids were babies and toddlers and secured on our backs in a carrier.
Here area few cave attractions you may want to consider visiting this summer:
Marengo Cave
Marengo, Indiana
This was the first cave we ever toured. It was a perfect beginner tour and is one that small kids can easily do. Kids under 3 are even free. Marengo Cave has two separate cave tours and you can get discounted tickets to do both. The Crystal Palace Tour takes about 40 minutes and the Dripstone Trail tour lasts about an hour. The site is open year round and they also offer tent and RV camping.
Indiana Caverns Family Adventure Park
Corydon, Indiana
Not only is this Indiana’s longest cave, but it’s the 7th largest cave in the country. Located near I-64 in Corydon, you can take an 80-minute family-friendly tour that includes a 25-underground boat ride. Numerous Ice Age bones are also pointed out on the tour. It is part of the Binkley Cave System. They also offer a “Deep Darkness” tour via kayak that lasts four hours and an underground escape room. There’s also a fun “Bat Chaser” ride, which is the only one of its kind in the Midwest (and one of only two in the country). It’s a zipline coaster that is somewhat like hang gliding.
Kentucky Down Under
Horse Cave, Kentucky
This is one of my favorite places my family has ever visited. It’s an Austrialian-themed animal park just off I-65 in Horse Cave, Kentucky where a 30-minute cave tour is included in your admission. The Mammoth Onyx Cave is a show cave that was discovered in 1799 and opened for public tours in 1922. There’s plenty to do there besides the cave tour, including a petting zoo, the “Outback”, where you can stroll through an open field where kangaroos and emus roam freely and the “Land of Lories” where you can buy feed for a dollar and flocks of colorful exotic birds will perch on you to enjoy a meal.
Lost River Cave
Bowling Green, Kentucky
We went on this fun tour in Bowling Green, Kentucky when my kids were young and one of their favorite features of this site is that there’s also a butterfly habitat there. They were astonished at the number of butterflies and how they would land on their arms or heads as if they were posing for pictures. There are also walking tours, gem mining and a gift shop. This tour includes a 20-minute guided walk along the river’s edge followed by a 25-minute boat ride through the cave.
Hidden River Cave and The American Cave Museum
Horse Cave, Kentucky
This is a fun tour that you enter from street level in the historic downtown area. it’s one of the largest caves in the state with two subterranean rivers flowing over a hundred feet underground and features a walk along the world’s longest underground swinging bridge. Besides the public guided tours, you can do off-trail adventures lasting three to four hours and do a zip and rappel challenge. Also take some time to explore the American Cave Museum, which will fascinate kids with exhibits on the underground.
Cave City
Cave City, Kentucky
This is such a fun place for families to visit. With several caves in and around the town, there are plenty of options for short guided tours to longer, more complex exploration, including Outlaw Cave, Crystal Onyx Cave and Onyx Cave. There’s also lots of above ground fun. My boys had a blast at Dinosaur World where you walk along shaded paths to find life-sized dinosaurs along the way. You’re also right down the street from Mammoth Cave National Park.
Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave, Kentucky
This is the place to go if you are serious about caves and are a nature lover. Here you’ll find the world’s longest cave (over 400 miles) beneath 53,000 forested acres. There are nearly 70 miles of natures trails, three campgrounds and over 20 miles of navigable river. If you’re not a camper, stay at The Lodge at Mammoth Cave on the property of the national park where you can wake up to the sounds of nature.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!