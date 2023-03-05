In our travels around the Midwest, I’m always drawn to magnificent, historic buildings. Over the years I’ve visited so many mansions, museums, courthouses, capitols, inns, factories, historic sites and other structures dating back to the 19th century. I love so much seeing intricate woodwork, vintage wallpaper, period furnishings and unique features of each place.

In the past few years I’ve been to several historic theatres and am always wowed by these grand spaces that have entertained audiences for well over a century, dating back to the times of silent movies, vaudeville shows and traveling orchestras.

Last month while on a road trip we had an opportunity to take in a concert of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra while in Anderson, Indiana and I was in awe at how absolutely breathtaking the venue was. The concert was held at the Paramount Theatre Center and Ballroom. The Paramount is an atmospheric theatre, which was a popular style in the 1920s. This type of movie palace was designed and decorated to evoke feelings of a particular time and place through architectural elements and or ornamentation and use of projectors. They also gave patrons a feeling of being outdoors.

Anderson’s 1458-seat Paramount Theatre gives the illusion of a Spanish villa with wrought iron gates, statues and a ceiling painted with pillowy clouds and stars that beam with twinkling lights to simulate stars. When the lights go down, you really feel like you are outside under a starry sky. When the classical music began, I felt like I could sit there for hours and gaze up and listen.

The man best known for the atmospheric theatre style is John Eberson, who designed over 500 theatres in his lifetime and earned the nickname “Opera House John.” The Austrian-American architect designed theatres throughout the world, including the Avalon Theatre in Chicago, Louisville Palace in Kentucky, the Loew’s Valencia Theatre in New York, the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas and The State Theatres in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

He also designed The Paramount Theatre, on which construction began in 1928 with plans for a seven-story hotel and theatre with a ballroom on the 7th floor. The Great Depression altered plans and it was scaled down to a three-story building with the third floor ballroom. Thousands of tiles were set by hand on the original floor and the terra cotta facade on the building required its own separate set of blueprints. The theatre is one of about a dozen remaining atmospheric theatres that Eberson designed.

It had closed in 1985 for four years and after deep deterioration and was slated for demolition, but saved just in time by the Paramount Heritage Foundation. After several years of extensive renovation, it reopened in 1995. The stunning ceiling was restored. Original statues remain, including one of Hebe, the Goddess of Youth and one Venus (there is only one other such statue of this size in the world). The theatre now features a variety of live musical and theatrical performances and has the second largest theatre screen in the state at 40’ X 20’.

A rare gem within this gem of a structure is the Grande PAGE Organ, that is one of only three such pipe organs remaining in their original theatre installations in the county (about 150 were built). It was installed in 1930 to accompany films and was used continuously until 1984. It was restored and enlarged in 1997 to become a three-manual, 12-rank organ with 966 pipes.

The theatre was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991 and if you are ever spending time in the area or passing through, I definitely urge you to make a stop for a show or a tour. The theatre hosts musicals, concerts of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, ballets, dance performances, Fairytales on Ice and artists from several music genres ranging from gospel to blues to rock and more. For more information, visit andersonparamount.org.

There are a few places nearby for a drink or bite before or after a show. We visited Oakley Brothers Distillery, which is within walking distance, and I highly recommend it. Try a spirits flight or signature cocktail along with a flatbread pizza, sandwich, salad or appetizer. The duck bacon wontons were phenomenal and a must-try menu item.