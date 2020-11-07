A lasting legacy: Jens Jensen's work still evident in the Region and beyond

For any but the most avid landscape design devotees, the name Jens Jensen may seem slightly familiar but little more. Yet for those fascinated by his work or wanting to learn more, opportunities to explore his legacy are close by.
Jensen left his native Denmark and settled in America in 1884 because of his parents’ disapproval of his wife. Starting as a street sweeper for Chicago’s West Park System, he became one of America’s most significant landscape architects.
One hundred years ago this year, Jensen, an early champion of the Indiana dunes, left the Chicago park system to found his own landscape design firm, which did significant work in Northwest Indiana and throughout the Midwest.
Northwest Indiana: A splendid past
From still-here to long-gone, Jensen’s work can be traced throughout the Region. He designed the grounds of the large South Bay Hotel, a posh place in Indiana Harbor, popular around the turn of the last century. It was a destination for yachtsmen sailing from Chicago, who docked their boats in a cove of Lake Michigan and spent time at the hotel.
Not far away, Jensen designed the very stylish city water works park near what is now Jeorse Park.
Jensen was the landscape architect for the original park in the Marktown neighborhood in East Chicago. He also drew up plans for Indiana Harbor’s Washington Park in the 1920s, when large homes for Inland Steel’s executives were being built along the park’s perimeter. The neighborhood is now designated as the Washington Park Historic District.
Jensen also did landscape design for homes ranging from Hammond to Crown Point. He wrote newspaper columns offering planting advice, and was involved in the "Ideal Section," a 1.5-mile stretch of U.S. 30 in Dyer and Schererville, part of the Lincoln Highway designed to showcase what highways could be like in a time of largely unpaved and gravel roads.
According to Gary resident George Rogge, who served on the Lincoln Highway Association and is a board member of Indiana Landmarks, Edsel Ford, one of the backers of the highway and whose Detroit area home Jensen landscaped, authorized a payment of $25,000 for Jensen to design a roadside park area and campground. That never came to fruition, but the memorial Jensen designed honoring the Ideal Section and Henry C. Ostermann, an early proponent of the Lincoln Highway, remains and is surrounded by the native plants Jensen would have chosen.
A member of the Prairie Club — a group of scientists, early environmentalist and those who enjoyed nature who came from Chicago to enjoy the dunes and waters of Lake Michigan — Jensen was instrumental in the fight to save parts of Gary’s shoreline from the encroachment of the steel mills on land now comprising the state and national parks. A fountain he designed is located at the entrance of the Indiana Dunes State Park.
In Michigan City, Jensen designed the gardens at the stately Barker Mansion, the former home of a wealthy industrialist built in 1857 and now an opulent example of the gilded age, filled with original furnishings and art. The museum hosts numerous garden events showcasing its brick walkways, formal plantings, fountain, a niche with bench and Tiffany globes, urns overflowing with flowers and climbing bushes with pretty blooms.
Indianapolis: The lost is found
Dr. David Benson, a biology professor at Marian University in Indianapolis, wanted to revitalize the sprawling grounds of the James Allyson estate where the school is located. But when landscapers started to work, they realized it wasn’t just an overgrown piece of land. With research, it was soon discovered that the grounds of the estate had been designed by Jens Jensen. It is among the largest and most intact of Jensen’s landscape in the United States.
According to Deborah Lawrence, general counsel for the university who also is involved in the garden project, the 55-acre natural area of native plants and prairie now known as the Nina Mason Pulliam EcoLab, is designed to educate through interaction with the environment.
Riverdale, the estate’s formal gardens, were also restored. Both contain many of Jensen’s signature elements including a player’s green and, for water features, a series of spring-fed lakes encircling a central clover meadow. The restored historic structures include a stone colonnade, fountain, and what Lawrence describes as their version of a council ring.
“The plants are color-coded in purples and blues,” said Lawrence, noting there are walking trails and the grounds are open to visitors. “It what’s Jensen wanted.”
Chicago: Danish traditions and Prairie Style
Though currently Hoosiers have been asked to refrain from visiting Chicago, many of Jensen’s memorable works can be seen in Humboldt Park, where he expanded the lagoon into the Prairie River, a cascading and meandering waterway with steppingstone paths and banks lined with native plants. He also built the Prairie-style boat house there.
Columbus Park is the only Chicago park completely designed by Jensen and it is the only place in the city with one of his famed council rings. Part of his heritage, Jensen attended Folk School in Denmark, a place for learning Danish traditions and culture including an appreciation of nature. Council rings were part of the concept, used as a way to bring people together in the outdoors, a place to sit, share and tell stories.
Jensen incorporated Prairie-style elements in his design of the Garfield Park Observatory, one of the most popular settings for engagement and wedding photos in Chicago.
Wisconsin: Arts and crafts up north
After the death of his wife, Jensen, who loved the beauty of Door County, Wisconsin, moved to Ellison Bay, establishing The Clearing Folk School, a place for classes and seminars centering on arts, fine crafts, humanities and natural sciences. Visitors are welcome to explore the grounds and building and there are also guided hikes.
Jensen also played a part in the preservation of the 1,600-acre Ridges Sanctuary near Bailey’s Harbor, Wisconsin’s first land trust. Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, it’s a wonderful place for hiking. But it’s main features are the Upper Range and Lower Range lights, dating back to 1870. Set 980 feet apart and aligned on a 340° bearing line, they are the only lighthouses still on range being used as navigational aids.
“Jensen also is credited with having sketched the last mile of Wisconsin 42, north of Ellison Bay leading to the Washington Island Ferry dock,” said Jon Jarosh, director of communications and public relations at Destination Door County. “The extremely curvy stretch of road is the most photographed stretch of road in Door County.”
