A lasting legacy: Jens Jensen's work still evident in the Region and beyond

Though currently Hoosiers have been asked to refrain from visiting Chicago, many of Jensen’s memorable works can be seen in Humboldt Park, where he expanded the lagoon into the Prairie River, a cascading and meandering waterway with steppingstone paths and banks lined with native plants. He also built the Prairie-style boat house there.

Columbus Park is the only Chicago park completely designed by Jensen and it is the only place in the city with one of his famed council rings. Part of his heritage, Jensen attended Folk School in Denmark, a place for learning Danish traditions and culture including an appreciation of nature. Council rings were part of the concept, used as a way to bring people together in the outdoors, a place to sit, share and tell stories.

Jensen incorporated Prairie-style elements in his design of the Garfield Park Observatory, one of the most popular settings for engagement and wedding photos in Chicago.

Wisconsin: Arts and crafts up north

After the death of his wife, Jensen, who loved the beauty of Door County, Wisconsin, moved to Ellison Bay, establishing The Clearing Folk School, a place for classes and seminars centering on arts, fine crafts, humanities and natural sciences. Visitors are welcome to explore the grounds and building and there are also guided hikes.